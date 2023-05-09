Budget 2023: Sweat it out, cough it up. APS revenue agencies replay their greatest hits

The banning of grey market nicotine vapes could be about to become a lot harder after the Budget revealed smokers will cough up a chunky $3.3 billion in extra tobacco excise out to 2027, in addition to current indexation.

That’s just one of the ‘make no apologies’ greatest-hits revenue measures (Tax, Home Affairs) that’s been played one more time as the usual suspects are lined up and shaken down.

If it’s enough to make you want to move to a more tobacco-tolerant jurisdiction, that will hurt too because the departure tax to get out of Australia is going skyward from $60 to $70, a nice little earner stumping up $520 million for Treasury.

International students, once blamed for driving down local wages and creating a shadow workforce are back in vogue, producing estimated receipts of $800 million out to 2027 thanks to an increase in visa duration and permitted work hours.

There’s a little extra on the side too, with the measure of bringing back a working hours cap for international students “estimated to result in an unquantifiable increase in receipts”. It’s one way to bring down inflation though, one, unions won’t be thrilled about.

Anyone wanting to apply for a visa will also feel the sting, with visa applicants parting with an estimated $665 million in Visa Application Charges to help refill the pot that triples incentives for Medicare Bulk Billing.

Of course, no revenue-raising party is ever complete without that proven Treasury club banger, the tax crackdown. These days it’s a crackdown as usual, but if it works and they should’a paid the first time, well who’s going to complain except the odd tradie doing cash jobs?

The ‘Extending the Personal Income Tax Compliance Program’ will rake in $474.9 million out to 2027, not bad for a repeat performance from an existing program. Still, fiscal sustainability is a worthy goal, as is tax efficiency. And politically painless compared to binning stage three tax cuts.

Also on the commercial heavy rotation schedule are confiscated assets and proceeds of crime thanks to the ‘Extending and Merging the Serious Financial Crime Taskforce and Serious Organised Crime programme.

We won’t ask how much crypto crime agencies have confiscated lately, but the crime-busting merger is slated to produce $279.5 million out to 2027, which will “maximise disruption” for crime groups. What happens if the groups go out of business isn’t clear, even if it’s the aim, the money being a fortuitous by-product.

All of this comes after the hit on the superannuation holding of over $3 million that’s slated to raise $995 million over the forward estimates.

And then there’s the GST that you could raise — only joking, that’d be structural — or you can just keep sweating.

A four-year extension to the GST compliance program (just getting people to pay it) is slated “increase receipts by $7.6 billion … over the five years from 2022-23”. So there’s a bit of elasticity in that number, but it’s pretty darn big.

The growing political irritation over the PwC scandal has also been put into perspective with an internationally coordinated hit on multinationals called the “Implementation of a global minimum tax and a domestic minimum tax” that’s slated to raise $370 million over 5 years from 2022-23.

Small wonder there is searing anger.

And the tax take on just those easy and greasy revenue-raising measures? A slick $15 billion, and that’s before you really get into the weeds.

As the Treasury wonks said gleefully in The Hollowmen, “it’s almost boring”.

Clearly, this government is getting on better with the bureaucracy than the last.

