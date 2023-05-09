Budget 2023: DFAT and Social Services biggest losers in APS numbers game

More than 8,000 staff are expected to join the Australian Public Service over this Budget period — a 3% increase on the previous year.

Budget estimates for average staffing levels (ASL) of agencies reveal an overall jump from 264,825 in 2022-23 to 272,924 in 2023-24.

There are a few surprises in the numbers, too.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and Social Services are expected to lose headcount, with the biggest single loss to be felt at Services Australia. The agency is expected to be trimmed by 1,868 ASLs — that is 6.5% of its workforce.

Overall, Social Services will lose 729 ASLs (a 2% loss) and DFAT will lose 110 (a 1.4% loss).

Most of the DFAT trim is at the Australian Trade and Investment Commission, which goes from 1,258 ASLs in 2022-23 to 1,136 in 2023-24.

What isn’t so surprising is the growth of the new Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water department, which gains another 1,951 ASLs — an increase of 25.1%.

The other departments expected to grow solidly are Employment and Workplace Relations (up 687 ASLs or 11.7%), Finance (up 417 ASLs or 11.6%) and Prime Minister & Cabinet (up 604 ASLs or 11.6%).

Reflecting the focus on national security, the Office of National Intelligence gets an expected boost of 143 ASLs — that’s an increase of 34% over the previous year. The headcount at the National Indigenous Australians Agency grows from 1,294 to 1,414.

While Treasury’s numbers will be enriched by 2525 (or 8.5%), the Australian Taxation Office is expected to grow from 18,402 ASLs in 2022-23 to 20,774 in 2023-24.

While overall numbers at the omnibus department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communication and the Arts grew a nominal 3.5% or 415 ASLs, two agencies lose their staff allocation – Creative Partnerships Australia (which had 18 ASLs) and National Faster Rail Agency (which had two). National Library of Australia numbers grow from 350 ASLs to 408.

Attorney-General’s is expected to grow by 1,082 ASLs (7%), Education by 147 (7.9%), Industry, Science and Resources by 657 (5.4%) and Parliamentary Services by 33 (2.4%)

Given the high-profile focus on the need to boost the ADF across a number of fronts, it’s interesting that Defence numbers are only expected to grow by 2.5% this year, from 100,464 ASLs to 103,074.

ASL figures reflect the average number of employees receiving salary or wages over the financial year, with casuals and part-timers shown as full-time equivalents.

It does not include external labour, which the government has been targeting as part of its efforts to reduce the reliance on contractors, consultants and external labour hire.

To date, the government said it has converted 3,314 roles undertaken by external labour to ASLs.

The agency with the biggest number of ASL conversions was Defence (1,029), followed by Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (611), Health and Aged Care (394) and Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water (280).

Industry, Science and Resources and Parliamentary Departments were the only agencies to register zero conversions.

