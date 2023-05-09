Budget 2023: Chalmers champions sustainable funding of government services

May’s Budget has held up AUKUS, My Health Record, and the national biosecurity system as examples of commitments that were not costed for by the former government but some of these unforeseen expenses have been paid for by a deliberate diversion of funds.

In his speech to the house on Tuesday, Jim Chalmers said the government’s ability to deliver a responsible Budget was thanks to $32.5 billion of Budget improvements and reprioritisations to help offset this extra spending.

“[We were dealing] with a whole host of programs and services that were left without ongoing funding.

“In October, this meant an additional $4.1 billion in spending. In May, we’ve had to find another $7.5 billion,” Chalmers said.

Line items in this Budget that the Coalition had not set aside money for included legacy health funding totalling $1.8 billion and continuing to host My Health Record.

Costs to maintain Australia’s national biosecurity system and preserve the integrity of the nation’s farmers and producers have totalled $800 million.

The government’s sustainable “repair and redirect” approach to the Budget reassessed what was a national priority and delivered “improvements” or savings of $32.5 billion in this Budget alone.

To do so, it has chosen to reprioritise defence funding in line with the new Defence Strategic Review (DSR); reinvested savings from the changes to the PBS’ maximum dispensing quantity back into community pharmacies; made what it describes as quality choices for health and aged care spending; and ending the entrepreneur’s program to redirect that government money into a new industry growth program aligned with the National Reconstruction Fund.

“Our government is building a strong, sustainable care economy that works for carers and the people they care for — which is why we’re extending disability support programs and investing in additional home care packages,” Chalmers said.

“We’re upholding the security of our nation, and the stability of our region — which is why we’re implementing the recommendations of the DSR and allocating $1.9 billion to strengthening our relationships in the Pacific.

“And we’re supporting those who have served and sacrificed — which is why we’re spending $64.1 million to continue eliminating the claims backlog, so that veterans get faster access to the support they need and deserve,” he said.

Public servants responsible for administering more money this year

The sum that the APS is responsible for administering in 2023-24 is approximately $33.2 billion more compared to the last Budget.

According to the government, agencies will be responsible for delivering $684.1 billion in 2023-24. That figure was $650.9 billion in 2022-23.

May’s Budget also allocated $2 billion toward APS digital and ICT spending, for what it says is foundational work to support future investment decisions.

Budget paper no.4 outlined the “significant and targeted investment in data and digital capability” to deliver better outcomes and services to the Australian people.

By making these long-term initial investments in the bureaucracy, Labor noted it was spending on a “key contributor to the economy” and providing a much-needed update to systems.

“Technology is central to everything that people, business and government do in today’s world. The government recognises the importance of data and digital capabilities to create more insight and effective data-driven policies and to deliver easy, accessible and secure services for people and businesses,” the paper read.

“[This investment will support] vital work to ensure critical data and digital investment is properly scoped and provides maximum value for the taxpayer.”

Joined-up delivery of government digital and data capability would be supported by the vision articulated in a new strategy due for release by the end of 2023. Budget paper no.4 noted that the final strategy and implementation plan would be subject to consultation and support long-term policy and service delivery for best practice management, sharing, integration and data analysis.

Leveraging digital technologies, seamless digital information and services will also be the focus of the long-term policy toward 2030.

“The strategy will also enable the APS reform agenda and deliver the data and digital capabilities and drive more cost-effective data and digital investment,” the paper read.

“The strategy will also enable the APS reform agenda and deliver the data and digital version of simple, secure and connected public services underpinned by world-class data and digital capabilities by 20230.”

As part of efforts to build public confidence in government institutions, the new role of national cyber security coordinator has been established, with the goal of strengthening national cyber resilience and strategically managing cyber security activity across government, the private sector and the community.

The goal is to better coordinate how Australia deters cyber attacks, and help recovery after an attack should a major cyber incident occur.

Another part of the government plan to “fight back against scammers” will be the creation of a centre dealing with cyber scams.

“Work is ongoing to combat scams and online fraud to protect Australians from financial harm. A national anti-scams centre will be established to better protect Australian consumers and businesses by improving cooperation between government and industry to respond to increasingly sophisticated scam activity and provide consistent communication and messaging on scam protection and prevention,” the paper read.

APS reform gets ongoing investment

Four key areas of APS reform will be subject to Budget investment items including the following goals:

An APS that embodies integrity in everything that it does

An APS that puts people and businesses at the centre of policy and services

An APS that is a model employer

An APS that has the capability to do its job well

Minister for finance, women and the public service Katy Gallagher said that in addition to accelerating the government’s data and digital capabilities, further strategic investments would produce a workforce that was stronger, inclusive and more capable.

“The government is committed to an APS that embodies integrity in everything that it does, through increasing transparency and engaging with the public on issues of trust.

“The government is also focused on a culture of service delivery and policy development based on genuine partnership and co-design with the Australian public,” Gallagher said.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which will commence operations on 1 July, sits at the heart of the government’s integrity reforms and support work already underway across the APS targeting public sector integrity, corruption prevention measures, protecting whistleblowers and aligning the behaviour of ministers and ministerial staff with a code of conduct.

“[This will ensure] there is an agency with a dedicated focus on preventing, detecting and investigating allegations of serious or systemic corruption involving commonwealth public officials,” the paper read.

An APS integrity taskforce has also been established to help execute the government’s integrity agenda across the bureaucracy. System-wide integrity improvements will be achieved by the taskforce right through every federal department and agency, working alongside APS staff to create action plans that outline current work, gaps and opportunities, and develop options for further reform.

The minister also highlighted the ways creating a dynamic workplace in the APS could benefit talent retention and achieve a “quality experience” for employees. She said her government wanted a service that was capable of evolving, innovating and delivering 21st century outcomes.

“The APS continues to be a great place to work and will set the standard for diversity and inclusion,” Gallagher said.

“The APS will continue to build on the skills and capabilities of its staff to be a robust and trusted institution that delivers modern policy and service solutions for decades to come,” she said.

