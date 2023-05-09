Budget 2023: Labor wants governments to hold hands for the good of the country

It isn’t exactly a “kumbaya” moment for the federation, but Labor is making it clear it wants all of the nation’s governments to start playing nicely together.

With Tasmania remaining the only Liberal stronghold, prime minister Anthony Albanese realises the time is right to encourage greater bureaucratic cooperation and collaboration among the Labor-led states and territories.

“The government recognises that federal, state and local governments each have vital roles and deliver essential services in Australians’ daily lives,” the Budget papers read.

“Meeting the challenges in our economy, our cities and our demography over the next decade needs the resources and powers of all levels of government.

“We are committed to bringing the states and territories together to drive the reforms for the next generation of growth, jobs, prosperity and security.”

State and territory leaders at the national cabinet meeting on April 28 agreed that they needed to adopt a more consistent approach to key federal Budget priorities. They nominated three areas that would benefit most from greater collaboration:

Strengthening Medicare

The NDIS Financial Sustainability Framework

Better Planning for Stronger Growth: These reforms support a national approach to the growth of cities, towns and suburbs.

The government said it’s also developing a national strategy for the care and support economy — what it calls a “road map … that delivers quality care and decent jobs. Federal, state and territory governments have agreed to work together to progress a first tranche of relevant reforms.”

It also announced it will spend almost $160 million on its urban Precincts and Partnerships program, which it hopes will transform cities and suburbs with the help of state and local governments, community organisations and universities.

But its most ambitious program is the Regional Investment Framework, which aims to put people in regional areas “at the centre of decision-making”, according to a statement by Labor ministers Catherine King and Kristy McBain.

“From forging net zero futures to recovering from natural disasters, the framework provides a joined-up, flexible and cohesive approach to collaboratively seizing opportunities and responding to challenges across Australia’s diverse regions,” the statement said.

According to the government, the framework will establish a regional development forum for government agencies, with regular engagement to better inform commonwealth decisions.

“All regional investments must meet standards of merit and integrity, crucial to maintaining trust and confidence in government,” it said.

The framework identifies four key priority areas to support regional development — investing in services, people, places and industry.

“Working in genuine partnerships with communities, other levels of government and the private sector, the government is committed to positioning our regions to take advantage of a transitioning world.”

