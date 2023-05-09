Budget 2023: Treasurer’s ‘foundations for the future’ message acknowledges relief can only go so far

Things are tight, according to Jim Chalmers, who has used his second federal Budget to promote walking a responsible fiscal tightrope and urged Australians to look to the prosperity of the next decade.

Acknowledging that high inflation and rising interest rates were “squeezing families” and the improved 4% wages forecast for 2023-24 was ¼ percentage point higher than it was last October, Chalmers used his speech on Tuesday night to tell the nation that the government’s focus was to invest in sustainable drivers of growth.

“When it comes to cost-of-living, fair wages for workers are not the problem – they’re part of the solution,” Chalmers said.

“Meaningful and sustainable wages growth is a fundamental feature of an economy that rewards people for their hard work.

“That’s why we’ve consistently advocated for low-paid Australians – so they don’t go backwards,” he said.

While the targeted Budget measures were restrained and responsible by design, Chalmers said across the board the policy intent of the document was to assist “middle Australia”.

His address also underscored the need to bring into effect changes that would “broaden opportunities” for all Australians, and break down barriers of disadvantage and exclusion but over the longer term.

“In all our decisions, we seek to strike a considered, methodical balance,” Chalmers said.

“Seeing our people through the hard times – and setting our country up for a better future.”

The 2023-34 Budget has included a projected surplus of $4.2 billion (0.2% of GDP), ahead of most major advanced economies around the world. It will be the first in 15 years. And the underlying cash deficit has improved since the October budget now sitting at $13.9 billion forecast in 2023-24.

In the medium term, Australia’s debt and deficits are lower in each year of the forward estimates. Gross debt estimates have also improved, estimated to peak five years earlier than Treasury thought last October, at 36.5% of GDP in 2025-26.

“The combination of lower than expected inflation and higher wages, means that an earlier and stronger return to real wages growth is forecast for 2023-24,” Chalmers said.

“At the same time, we understand Australians are under the pump right now.”

Inflation may have peaked and moderated in Australia but it is cold comfort for the millions of everyday people struggling to afford groceries, pay the bills and stay on top of rent or mortgage repayments week to week.

Middle Australia gets better healthcare, treasurer says

The treasurer stressed that historic investments in Medicare ($5.7 billion over five years) — to achieve secure, reliable and sustainable services that Australians could rely on — went some way to addressing some of the highest priority immediate concerns for ordinary people.

This Budget’s Medicare announcements form part of its initial response to the strengthening Medicare taskforce, and include a $3.5 billion to triple the bulk billing incentive for children under 16, pensioners and other concession card holders.

“Right now, too many people are finding it more and more difficult to see a doctor. The costs are too high, the wait times are too long, and the consultation is too short,” Chalmers said.

“Families are being forced into a lose-lose choice between getting the help they need or paying their bills.

“This robs parents of peace of mind; it puts families under strain.

“It means more problems go undiagnosed or untreated,” he said.

Some of the Budget’s Medicare funding will help build eight urgent care clinics, lifting GP access for people living in regional Australia and growing suburbs.

Another $445 million will be invested in bringing together the multidisciplinary expertise of doctors, nurses and allied health professionals to deliver better care.

Promoting productivity to guarantee long-term prosperity

In terms of Budget measures to modernise the economy by enhancing workforce productivity, the government has nominated strategic supply chain industries to invest in, and is funnelling $4 billion into transforming the country into a “renewable energy superpower”.

A total of $2 billion has been allocated to create a new Hydrogen Headstart program and revive the export industries out of towns such as Wollongong, Gladstone and Whyalla.

“The government is making the biggest ever investment in Australia’s energy transformation,” Chalmers said.

“This includes part of our $15 billion National Reconstruction Fund, to support the development of green industries, manufacturing and more.

“And a new Capacity Investment Scheme that will unlock over $10 billion of investment in firmed-up renewable energy projects up and down our east coast.

The industries chosen for strategic federal investment include renewable technology manufacturers, quantum and AI, and $286 million in support of the creative sector.

The treasurer said this was critical in order to raise living standards, achieve stronger wages and deliver a better quality of life for all. It would additionally require investment in people and skills and backing small businesses to innovate and grow.

“This will create new opportunities across our economy — and so will our historic and vital investment in defence and national security,” Chalmers said.

“The AUKUS agreement will directly support 20,000 high-skill, high-wage jobs over the next 30 years in advanced manufacturing — and broaden and deepen our industrial base.”

A separate $3.7 billion has been set aside for a revised five-year national skills agreement with the states and territories and an extra 300,000 fee-free TAFE places to train Australians in critical and emerging sectors.

Other headline investments to “lay the foundations for growth” in this Budget include spending for more sustainable housing with a $2 billion increase of the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation’s liability cap; increasing JobSeeker, Youth Allowances, Austudy and other income support payments by $40 a fortnight (at a cost of $4.9 billion); expanding welfare support for Australians aged 55 and over, $2.2 billion for PBS medicines; expanding the single parenting payment to another 57,000 families; and $11.3 billion to fund a 15% increase in the award wages of 250,000 aged care workers.

Preparing for the ‘deteriorating’ global economy

In his speech the treasurer gave people something to hope for, outlining shifting fiscal fortunes that would see Australia’s real GDP growth expected to pick up to 2.24% in 2024-25, with continued positiver real wage growth and more disposable income for households.

But the Australian economy is also expected to slow next year, in line with the global economy.

Chalmers also told the story of shrinking debt and smaller deficits compared to more recent Budgets, but the global economic outlook remained grim, he said with high inflation and rising interest rates worldwide battering the global economy to the point it was at its weakest (with the exception of the GFC and the pandemic) in 20 years.

“This will affect us here in Australia. Our economic growth is expected to slow from 3.25% in 2022-23 to 1.5% the year after, before recovering to 2.25% the next, “ Chalmers said.

“Despite this, our economy will continue to create jobs and unemployment is expected to remain low by historical standards — 4.15% in 2023-24, 4.5% the year after.

“In this environment, inflation remains our primary economic challenge — it drives rate rises; it erodes real wages,” he said.

The government had manoeuvred its spending decisions carefully in this Budget to ensure inflation hikes were not being fanned by policy decisions, and the treasurer said this strategy should deliver a ¾ of a percentage point off inflation in 2023-24.

Over both the October and May Budgets Gallagher and Chalmers have identified $40 billion in savings and redirected spending — $17.8 billion for this Budget.

“[Inflation] is expected to fall from 6% this year to 3.25% next year — returning to the RBA’s target bank in 2024-25,” Chalmers said.

“Still higher than we’d like for longer than we’d like – but tracking in the right direction.”

Plugging into reality

The government used its May Budget to hand down a series of targeted relief measures with a $14.6 billion cost-of-living plan to help subsidise power bills, reduce the out-of-pocket costs for health services, deliver affordable housing, boost wages and support vulnerable Australians.

Capping coal and gas prices in November 2022 ahead of an earmarked cost spike for gas prices by 20% and electricity prices by 36% in 2023-24, Chalmers said a decade of energy policy failure had come to bear.

The treasurer said that thanks to government intervention, electricity price increase was 25 percentage points less than expected, and 16 percentage points less for gas.

As part of the Budget announcements, a major investment in energy bill relief also landed, in addition to a $1 billion energy efficiency program to deliver low-cost loans for improvements to keep houses cool during summer and warm in the winter such as double glazing and solar panels.

“Tonight we are delivering up to $3 billion in direct energy bill relief for eligible households and small businesses, co-funded with the states,” Chalmers said.

“More than 5 million households will have up to $500 deducted from their power bills in the next financial year,” he said.

Global price shocks and supply constraints were easing, the treasurer said, and Australia was in a good position to navigate the “highly uncertain” and “deteriorating” global economic context. He pointed to elevated commodity prices boosting national income and a near 50-year unemployment rate for signs the national economy would be able to weather the storm.

Chalmers also credited a decision by the Labor government to bank 82% of the revenue upgrades in this Budget (87% across two Budgets) for reinforcing Australia’s stronger fiscal position.

“While Australia may have a lot coming at us — we have a lot going for us too. High prices for the things we sell overseas; a strong, well-regulated, secure banking system; low unemployment; and welcome signs that after a decade of being kept deliberately low, waves are moving again,” he said.

READ MORE:

Budget 2023: Labor wants governments to hold hands for the good of the country