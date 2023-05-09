Budget 2023: PM&C in-house consulting service receives start-up funding

An in-house consulting service within the Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet has received $10.9 million worth of funding in the May Budget.

Budget Paper Two said the consulting service would provide “high-quality strategic consulting services to the APS”.

The development of an in-house consulting model aims to reduce the reliance of the federal public service on consultancies, with the Budget being released amidst the PwC tax leak scandal.

PwC Australia partner Tom Seymour has stood down as a result of the scandal involving confidential government tax information being leaked to US clients, with Greens senator Barbara Pocock calling for the government to end all contracts with the consultancy firm.

Public sector reform secretary and soon-to-be APS commissioner Gordon de Brouwer told senate estimates the APS Reform team were looking at jurisdictions like the UK (which has shut down its in-house consulting model), Singapore, New Zealand and other Australian jurisdictions.

Departmental breakdown of APS Capability funding

Back to the Budget, and departments have received $8.4 million worth of funding from the APS Capability Reinvestment Fund, for “cultural competency, gender impact analysis and futures analysis skills for APS staff and enhancing the quality of data to inform policy analysis”.

DFAT and the Department of Social Services have received the most funding, getting $700,000 each.

The Australian Institute of Family Studies has been given $500,000, with DAFF, Services Australia and DEWR receiving $400,000.

The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts has received $300,000.

Both Education and Treasury have been allocated $200,000 in funding.

Home Affairs got $100,000, while Finance has been given nothing.

Gender analysis

The aforementioned funding for gender analysis capability across the APS as the Women’s Budget Statement revealed gender analysis would be embedded across all government budget decision-making from the 2023-24 Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO).

Gender impact analysis will not apply to every proposal, with a set of criteria to be worked out in time for 2023-24 MYEFO.

Factors that will be included in the criteria include whether the proposal is worth over $250 million over the forward estimates, whether it relates to a typically disadvantaged demographic or a gender-segregated industry, or if it establishes an agreement like the National Partnership Agreement.

Agencies will self-assess the gender impact themselves.

The Office for Women will lead this implementation, with the office also being tasked with refining the approach as needed.

First Nations APS employment

The APSC has been given $3.4 million to First Nations employment within the federal public service, another measuring part of the APS Capability Fund.

The most recent State of the Service report found 3.5% of the federal public service identified as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employees. The most recent ABS data found Indigenous Australians were 3.2% of the general population.

National Indigenous Australians Agency CEO Jody Broun has previously spoken out about First Nations recruitment, saying a better approach was needed to hit recruitment targets.

