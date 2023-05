The Defence Strategic Review: The new and the missing

For years, Australian defence was premised on a few prosaic fundamentals, inked in history and geography: defending the vast, naturally fortified continent from attack; engaging the region when, and only if needed; and making contributions expected from an internationally engaged state.

The Defence Strategic Review (DSR) released last month offered a number of additions, though not always vividly. Celebrated by defence minister Richard Marles in February this year as the “blueprint for defence thinking for decades to come”, it now keeps company with the Defence Department’s four previous reviews in 2009, 2013, 2016 and 2020.

There is a strong focus in the DSR on defending the nation; adopting the policy of deterrence through denial; fostering protection through reliable economic links; working with partners in the region; and supporting the now regularly articulated “rules-based international order”. The hope here is that Australia will invest in more formidable defence capabilities “to help deter coercion and lower the risk of conflict.”