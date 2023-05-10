$4.6bn Hunter class frigates broadsided by ANAO as overdue, over budget

Defence minister Richard Marles and treasurer Jim Chalmers have been handed another piece of cost-cutting ammunition after a crucial audit of the problematic $45.6 billion Hunter class frigate project revealed fresh cost blowouts and delivery time slip.

In a stinging Australian National Audit Office (ANAO) report released on Wednesday, the locally built and heavily customised big boats have been found to be lacking in key value-for-money criteria and the procurement process for the design of the boats to be flawed.

“Defence’s procurement process and related advisory processes lacked a value for money focus, and key records, including the rationale for the procurement approach, were not retained,” the audit conclusion said.

“Contract expenditure to date has not been effective in delivering on project milestones, and the project is experiencing an 18-month delay and additional costs due in large part to design immaturity.

“Defence did not conduct an effective limited tender process for the ship design. The value for money of the three competing designs was not assessed by officials, as the Tender Evaluation Plan (TEP) proposed that government would do so.”

The Hunter class ships are replacing the Anzac frigates that have been in service since 1996 and are being designed by BAE Systems and built by ASC Shipbuilding.

Aside from providing the Royal Australian Navy with an advanced anti-submarine warship muscle, the vessels — based on BAE’s Global Combat Ship but with locally built radar — are a cornerstone of Australia’s sovereign continuous naval shipbuilding program and are slated to create 4,000 jobs nationally.

A key element of the Hunter class program is that they are built from locally produced steel, securing a key domestic heavy manufacturing capability amid growing global geopolitical instability.

Commissioned well before the AUKUS pact was bedded down, a key question arising out of the recent alliance is whether the program will need to be modified or scaled because of the decision for Australia to procure nuclear-powered submarines that will fire Tomahawk cruise missiles, another recent addition to Australia’s planned conventional naval arsenal.

A critical element of the recent Defence Strategic Review is a review of Australia’s naval surface fleet by retired US Vice Admiral William H. Hilarides with the former secretary of the Department of Finance Rosemary Huxtable and former RAN fleet commander Vice-Admiral Stuart Mayer (ret.).

That review is likely to canvas what the optimal ship size may now be given that Australia’s new nuclear-powered submarines, initially to be US Virginia class boats, will play in force projection and undersea and surface warfare posture.

Tomahawks are also in that mix, especially if smaller and faster ships can carry them and provide greater coverage of Australia’s areas of strategic interest.

The audit report also found Defence is still trying to figure out what the Hunter class frigates will ultimately cost.

“As of March 2023, while Defence had advised portfolio ministers that the program is under extreme cost pressure, it had not advised government of its revised acquisition cost estimate, on the basis that it is still refining and validating the estimate,” the audit report said.

However, Defence, as is its wont, has fired back in its response to the grim audit report, especially the finding about issues with record keeping.

“Defence is committed to complying with statutory record-keeping requirements,” it said. “Defence notes that the Hunter class frigate project has over 730,000 documents (more if the multiple versions of documents as they are amended over time are included) within its Records Management System. Of the thousands of documents identified and requested by the ANAO, less than 10 documents were unable to be located across the department.

“Defence ensures all procurement advice to government on major acquisition projects includes the basis and rationale for proposed decisions, including value for money and whole-of-life cost estimates, and contends that this did occur in relation to the Hunter class frigate project.”

