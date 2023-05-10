Budget underscores how organising principles can advance core APS values

Integrity is one of four APS reform areas highlighted in the government’s May Budget, with a mission to affirm and clarify the significance of an impartial and apolitical bureaucracy.

The principles sit at the heart of stewardship, which is a concept that will be added to an official expansion of APS Values by updating the Public Service Act 1999.

In addition to a special APS integrity taskforce and embedding ‘integrity’ into the APS Values, optimal management structures were also flagged in Budget paper no.4 as central to the public service reform agenda that will build better trust and integrity in federal institutions.

“This includes supporting work to be done at the lowest appropriate level through optimal management structures,” the paper read.

“The integrity of advice and ability of the APS to deliver policies and programs that respond to community needs not only builds government trust in the APS, most importantly it builds the Australian community’s trust in government.

“To be effective stewards, public servants must work collectively to harness experience, diversity and resources to deliver common objectives.”

The Mandarin previously reported on the APS integrity goals of the new NACC, due to commence on 1 July, as well as a special integrity taskforce working on system-wide integrity improvements across the government.

But public service minister Katy Gallagher also used Tuesday’s Budget to outline how comprehensive reform of the Public Interest Disclosure Act 2013 (PID) would improve the protections afforded to commonwealth employees who wanted to blow the whistle on corruption and wrongdoing.

She noted there would be public consultation on redrafting of the PID Act around mid-2023 and the government planned to release a discussion paper for comment exploring the merits of establishing a new whistleblower commissioner’s role or whistleblower protection authority.

“Following passage of priority amendments to the PID Act to make immediate improvements to the public sector whistleblowing scheme, the government will commence a second stage of reforms in 2023,” the paper read.

The other three APS reform areas prioritised in budget paper no.4 were putting people and businesses at the centre of policy and services; making the APS a model employer; and lifting APS capability so staff can serve the public well.

