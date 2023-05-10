Banks conspicuously cold shoulder $88m Budget boost for Consumer Data Right

The Australian Banking Association has applauded a raft of measures contained in the 2023-24 Budget, but an $88 million boost over two years to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s epic Consumer Data Right (CDR) competition reform is not one of them.

In an extensive laundry list of funding likes published by the peak group headed by former Labor Queensland premier Anna Bligh, notable support for the CDR’s next wave of expansion into so-called ‘action initiation’ — or third parties being able to execute requests on a customer’s behalf — was conspicuously absent, despite the government pumping-up its commitment to the scheme.

In simple terms, ‘action initiation’ under the CDR is intended to allow consumers to give their consent to allow authorised entities, including third parties, to do a range of things other than information sharing — like switching accounts or products, making payments or updating customer details across multiple services — if a consumer consents.

The broad idea is that a consumer can be empowered to easily shop around for sharper offers by more easily enabling them to switch accounts or services, like bundling utilities like energy, telecommunications and financial services, like a bank getting you a discount for broadband.

Legislation to enable action initiation under the Consumer Data Right has cleared the first pass of the house of representatives and is on its way to the senate for review so that ministerial clearance can be given to declare what kinds of actions can be initiated, the charges these can incur and who can be an authorised action initiator.

If that sounds complex, that’s because it is. Banks have already quietly weighed in over whether their customers could be bamboozled or duped by the great new flip-and-clip regime using a submission on the legislative amendment needed to make it happen.

Banks, most notably the Commonwealth Bank, have previously expressed concerns about the way screen scrapers, which use bank account logins and access credentials meant to be kept secret, have been used by many data recipients to harvest customer account data to make product comparisons and offer competing services.

A submission by the ABA in October 2022 specifically called for a slowdown on the rollout of action initiation under the CDR, citing heightened cyber risks following the Optus and Medibank data breaches.

“Before declaring any action type, the ABA recommends a full strategic assessment and a cost/benefit analysis be undertaken by Government to determine whether the cost of building for an action type is outweighed by the consumer benefit,” the ABA said in its submission.

“The ABA considers the CDR needs more time to grow naturally, and that increasing functionality at this stage may not result in more customers using the CDR. On the contrary, adding these functionalities without allowing the market a level of stability to enable use case development could impede the development of a competitive market for use cases.”

The ABA said that “adding action initiation in the near term may also compromise the intended outcome by adding considerable strain on finite resources and staff.”

“In light of these factors, the ABA recommends the government allow a period of at least 18-24 months ahead of declaring actions for implementation. During this period, work can be undertaken to implement a strategic assessment, support businesses to meet existing and new compliance obligations, build customer awareness and trust, and allow the CDR to mature.”

The overt lack of a welcome for the CDR action initiation funding in the Budget response by the ABA suggests there is still a way to go on finding agreement there, even if there is enthusiasm and funding for the rollout to continue under Labor.

Prior to the most recent election and the one before, Labor did not set out a formal position on the CDR, but since coming to power minister for financial services Stephen Jones has backed it in.

Banks were otherwise pleased with the range of other measures the Budget brought to consumers.

“This is a Budget that prioritises customer safety,” ABA chief executive Anna Bligh said, adding it invested significantly in “fighting scams and fraud, bolstering online safety and increased gambling protections.”

“Many of the initiatives announced this evening were raised during discussions at the assistant treasurer Stephen Jones’ industry roundtable in March and we congratulate the government for listening and taking such decisive action,” Bligh said.

Measures getting the ABA tick of approval included: $26.9 million towards the next steps for Digital ID; $86.5 million over four years to combat scams and online fraud (including $58 million over three years to establish the National Anti-Scam Centre within the ACCC and establish public-private sector Fusion Cells to target specific scams); $17.6 million over four years (and $4.4 million per year ongoing) for ASIC to identify and take down phishing websites and other websites which promote investment scams.

Action initiation? Meh.

