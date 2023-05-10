Australia’s treasurer nails wellbeing colours to the mast: Good government measures what matters

Jim Chalmers has thrown his weight behind a big vision to reimagine how government institutions measure national progress, expanding the blinkered obsession with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to more comprehensive metrics. But much work remains before Chalmers can realise what he hopes to be his legacy as treasurer.

In a post-Budget address before the National Press Club, Chalmers said that renovating and revitalising national institutions to ensure that the government was “measuring what mattered” was a huge priority.

“A number of you have heard me talk about [how], if we want to get better economic outcomes in this country, we need to think differently about how we measure progress.

“I’d like to leave behind, whenever I’m finished in this role, a set of more robust institutions and more robust measurements of progress so that governments in the future are judged against some agreed metrics for national progress,” the treasurer told an audience in Canberra on Wednesday.

But the concept remains in an incubation phase, with the only discernible funding allocated to realising the framework in Tuesday’s Budget limited to $10 million for a new auditor general role.

The objective of the auditor general is to bring empirical analysis to government policy, and has led to Labor’s spin-off idea now known as the policy impact team.

Its aims are also an important aspect of the APS update contained in Budget paper no.4, in which public service minister Katy Gallagher underscored the role of data and digital capabilities to create “more insight and effective data-driven policies”.

This Budget included a $2 billion investment for APS digital and ICT spending.

“What we are able to do in the Budget, because of Andrew [Leigh]’s great work, is to make evaluation a more central part of our economic policy levers and considerations,” Chalmers said.

According to economist Warwick Smith, who is a program director of the wellbeing government initiative with the Centre for Policy Development, Chalmers’ ambition to judge decisions against better measures of progress and strengthen institutions is in line with leading global thinking on good government.

“We’ve seen governments, led by both conservative and progressive leaders globally, institute national goals and frameworks to guide decision-making and evaluate progress,” Smith said.

“While this may represent ‘thinking differently’ in a domestic context, the emerging global consensus is that steps like these are desirable, necessary and apolitical.”

Smith adds that momentum to adopt national goals and frameworks to guide decision-making is most effective when it puts citizens at the heart of the process.

“Research has shown these efforts are effective when they have certain characteristics. That is: they are determined through detailed and inclusive consultation with citizens,” Smith said.

“They are embedded within the practices and culture of institutions to encourage collaboration, long-term thinking, community involvement and integration between public bodies.”

The CPD economist also added that achieving binding commitments to national goals – either via legislation, frameworks or a statutory commissioner’s role – helped bring the focus of national goals beyond measurement tools.

“They draw on rich data to support decision-making, and finally that they are overseen by an office or officer with a legislative mandate to provide independent and constructive guidance, such as the Future Generations Commissioner in Wales.

“This is how countries that have advanced furthest in this area have gone beyond high-level dashboards to both measure and improve the things that matter most,” Smith said.

CPD together with the Griffith University Policy Innovation Hub recently hosted Sophie Howe, who was the inaugural future generations commissioner for Wales, in Australia to share insights about how an effective wellbeing framework worked in practice.

Howe used her trip to advocate for strong oversight measures, supportive and challenging interventions, to transform how government’s tracked national progress.

“A framework which sits as the responsibility of one minister, or one organisation has a chance of changing ‘a’ rule of the game but won’t change the game itself,” Howe said.

“Unless it’s everyone’s business and becomes the overarching and underpinning framework for everything a country does then it will get lost whenever the next political initiative comes along.”

Reimagining a new wellbeing approach which could be adopted by the public service to achieve systemic reform was a work in progress, Howe warned, and called on aligning strategies and regulations with an all-encompassing framework.

“We have also learnt that this needs system-wide reform. At the beginning of our journey this new approach was all well and good but nothing else aligned with it.

“There are a lot of barriers and this links to one of the other things we’ve learnt – the need to turn a piece of legislation beyond its process and bureaucratic requirements into something inspiring,” Howe said.

In response to a question from The Mandarin, the treasurer confirmed Australia’s own ‘measuring what matters’ wellbeing framework would be released for consultation by mid-2023.

Together with the publication of an intergenerational report and employment white paper, also due for release later in the year, he hinted work was underway before a clearer picture of Australia’s framework would be known.

“We’ve got to bed down the changes to the RBA, I am looking seriously at changes to the Productivity Commission, and all of this work is of a piece,” Chalmers said.

Chalmers said he deliberately wanted to “do things differently” in his second Budget in seven months, involving more ministers and adopting a more inclusive approach to public administration.

“It’s true that there is only one of us at the dispatch box on the night – but there are two names on the Budget, there are 23 cabinet ministers who decide it, the work of thousands of people behind it, and the aspirations of millions of people wrapped up in it,” Chalmers said.

“The first Budget was to bed down [Labor’s] commitments and align our fiscal and economic strategies for the start of a new government; this second budget has a much, much harder task – to serve our urgent priorities and our generational responsibilities at the same time, to act as a hinge-point between the end of a wasted decade and the beginning of a defining decade choc-full of opportunities,” he said.

Supporting the treasurer at his NPC address was PM&C boss Glyn Davis, treasury secretary Steven Kennedy, Finance secretary Jenny Wilkinson, and Home Affairs chief Mike Pezzullo.

“I want to acknowledge Steven Kennedy and the treasury team – I am so lucky to work with Steven and his colleagues; I want to acknowledge Jenny Wilkinson’s finance department as well; the cabinet secretariat and the broader public service under Glyn Davis’ leadership for providing the professionalism and the expertise,” Chalmers said, also thanking his community for giving him the inspiration to pull together this Budget.

READ MORE:

Budget 2023: The shot in the arm Australia’s care economy badly needed