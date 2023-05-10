Budget 2023: The shot in the arm Australia’s care economy badly needed

You might not have noticed, but the second thing the treasurer said on Tuesday night was that the Budget delivers a historic investment in the care economy.

In my 25 years in the sector, this is the first time I can remember a government linking the care economy to the economic narrative of the nation. And this will need to be the first of many budgets that do this.

The pandemic reinforced the importance of childcare, disability services and aged care, as well as mental health supports and financial counselling. These are the areas that must continue to receive investment over the next decade to assure our prosperity and wellbeing.

This is a Budget that tackles the biggest economic challenge of our era — creating a sustainable care economy to underpin our whole society. It sets out the first elements of a coherent approach to supporting the care economy and particularly supporting women’s economic participation.

Now the hard work begins of finding people and ways of working that convert this to real results on the ground for Australians.

Demand for care and support services is growing. Across the care economy, organisations are struggling to find appropriately qualified staff.

And as demand grows, so will our need for workers — it’s estimated that roughly 1 in 25 Australian workers will need to be working in care and support roles by 2049-50.

Workers in the care sector are paid 33% less, on average, than workers in other sectors; are nearly twice as likely to have multiple jobs than other workers in the labour market; and 16% of them want more hours.

The care workforce is the fastest-growing part of the Australian economy, and women make up 85% of it. That is why the initiatives in this Budget mean so much to women’s economic participation.

The Budget sees the care sector through an economic lens, not as a drain on society’s purse strings where an increase in demand is a cause for alarm, but as an economic driver through new jobs and a commitment to equity.

The increase in childcare rebates supports women’s economic participation, and funding increases to the aged care award support the growth in the care economy. Nearly 10,000 home care packages will make a real difference to help vulnerable older people continue to live in their homes.

The increase in JobSeeker for women over 55 will support their re-entry into work, and deliver an economic benefit. Perhaps some of these women will become part of the care workforce.

The work that remains is ensuring that care economy jobs are great careers with decent pay and conditions. If the National Strategy for the Care and Support Economy involves the government working closely with care economy leadership to deliver on its promise, we have a decent shot at a decent human services system for the defining decade ahead.

I also welcome the commitment to place-based partnerships to address intergenerational disadvantage. We know that place-based approaches work. When programs and support are tailored to the unique requirements and qualities of specific people and location, good outcomes follow.

As identified by the treasurer, delivering outcomes through a place-based approach requires collaboration from governments, business and the not-for-profit sector.

What is also needed is a sustained vision and commitment to working with communities, to hearing what they say and building on their respective strengths, resources and knowledge. In particular, we must seek out the voices and wisdom of First Nations people in these locations. We must listen, support and walk alongside them, and implement with them solutions that are right for their communities.

The funding promised in the Budget will help deliver on this.

Finally, the $40 a fortnight increase to the base payment of essential income support payments, JobSeeker, Austudy and Youth Allowance will improve recipients’ ability to navigate Australia’s cost-of-living crisis. I look forward to seeing Labor increase these payments year on year until they achieve parity with the liveable age pension.

While there is more to do, this Budget has made strong and certain steps toward creating an environment and providing resources so that the care economy can begin to reach its full potential. This will also help the employees, citizens and communities it supports to reach theirs. As the prime minister likes to say, no one held back and no one left behind.

