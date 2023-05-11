ACT nationalises Canberra’s second hospital as Barr removes Catholic operator

The Australian Capital Territory government, led by chief minister Andrew Barr, has come under intense criticism for its sudden swoop on Wednesday to nationalise one of Canberra’s two major public hospitals under the cover of the federal Budget, leaving patients and staff shocked and confused.

Staff at the Catholic hospital, which is the main facility for Canberra’s northside, were seen trying to reassure visibly anxious relatives of patients that care would continue as usual after the Barr government announced it would compulsorily acquire the facility and its land to press ahead with a new northside hospital, which is estimated to cost around $1 billion.

Calvary Public Hospital — a deeply evocative choice of name — is currently operated by the Catholic Sisters of the Little Company of Mary.

However, like the vast majority of the ACT’s leasehold system, the church does not own the land that the sits on, making compulsorily acquisition of Crown Land a significantly simpler exercise for the government.

There is also a distinct cultural and class undercurrent to the acquisition of the facility built in 1979 and operated by the Little Company of Mary.

There is a perception in many migrant communities that the ACT government wants the church out of the local healthcare system altogether for economic and political reasons that put the basic needs of their communities second.

Calvary has a deeply multicultural staff mix, with many migrant patients comforted by the ability of staff to communicate in simple, clear and easily understood terms when talking about their care.

Even Calvary’s public cafeteria — cheekily called Bar Zouki — gives a nod to the role of Canberra’s extensive Greek community in the city’s food and hospitality scene.

The Calvary takeover is also happening at breakneck speed. The facility’s official handover back to the ACT government starts on May 31 with the acquisition completing on July 3.

It is unclear how many staff will leave as a result of the acquisition and inevitable consolidation and centralisation of some functions.

The ACT’s chief minister Andrew Barr and health minister Rachel Stephen-Smith are pitching the forced takeover as a much-needed upgrade for the growing community.

“The new northside hospital will be owned by the ACT Government and is planned to be operated by Canberra Health Services, delivering a more efficient and effective health system for Canberrans,” Barr and Stephen-Smith said in a joint statement.

“A provision of more than $1 billion will be included in the 2023‑24 Budget to deliver the new northside hospital, in line with the Government’s 2020 election commitment that construction of a new northside hospital will commence mid-decade.”

The ACT government has said it will introduce necessary legislation in the form of the Health Infrastructure Enabling Bill 2023 into the Legislative Assembly today (Thursday 11 May 2023) that, if passed, will let it legally take “the Calvary Public Hospital land, and transition existing Calvary staff and assets to the Territory.”

“We know this will be a stressful time for Calvary staff and we are committed to supporting them through this transition and providing as much certainty as possible. The vast majority of staff will continue doing the jobs they do today with their current teams,” Stephen-Smith said.

“Canberra Health Services looks forward to welcoming current Calvary Public Hospital staff while recognising the need to respect the hospital’s distinct culture and values. Hospital leaders will work to ensure that everything staff love about their workplace is built into future plans.”

That respect is unlikely to extend to the Catholic church’s opposition to abortion and euthanasia, issues that continue to polarise debate around the role of faith organisations in healthcare.

The Barr government has not backed away from criticism of the church in its forced takeover of Calvary, using the announcement to point to log-running frustrations.

“The Government negotiated with Calvary Health Care for many months to find an agreed path forward. However, these negotiations were not successful in delivering an outcome consistent with the evolving needs of the ACT community,” Barr and Stephen-Smith said in a statement.

Catholic leaders blasted the decision.

“We are utterly astounded,” Archbishop Christopher Prowse told The Canberra Times, adding there had been “no formal contact with the Archdiocese, nor has any reason been given.”

“The lack of transparency of the ACT government raises several questions and concerns. It is a very sad day when governments can simply decide to mount a takeover of any enterprise they like without any justification,” Archbishop Prowse told The Canberra Times.

READ MORE:

ACT Public Health Services still plagued by silos structure, says Stephen-Smith