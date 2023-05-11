NSW IPC developing tools to assist with informal information requests

The NSW Information and Privacy Commission (IPC) will launch a new set of tools to help the NSW public service deal with informal requests for information.

The tools are planned to be released during Right to Know Week NSW 2023, which runs in September.

The announcement came during the release of a report the information commissioner Elizabeth Tydd commissioned from UNSW on the informal requests for information.

The UNSW report looked at how agencies manage requests for information not in formal channels, with 19 agencies surveyed as part of the study (four in state government, ten in local government, three in university, and two state-owned corporations).

According to the report’s findings, 53% of agencies surveyed did not have a documented policy or procedure to guide staff dealing with informal information requests, with 58% not replying in writing to the request.

It recommended the IPC produce best practice guidance on recording and reporting informal release outcomes, guidance on what information should be released and what appropriate timeframes were, and not charging a fee.

Commenting on the report’s findings, commissioner Tydd said the new tools being developed would encourage greater transparency between the public and its government.

“The findings present an opportunity for the IPC to support and facilitate change across the public sector,” Tydd said.

“The tools being developed by the IPC will inform the practices of agencies and ensure they are well placed to meet both their legal requirements and adopt good administrative practices.”

The tools being developed include a statutory guideline on informal release pathways, an agency procedure checklist, templates for communicating with citizens and a data recording tool for informal access decisions.

Agencies will also receive training in September.

The UNSW report was co-authored by Professor Lyria Bennett Moses, associate Professor Janina Boughey and research assistant Brad Marzol.

Many agencies of the nineteen surveyed in the report followed undocumented processes followed, with either legislation or a decision-making hierarchy abided by.

“The primary advantage of documentation is not that there otherwise is no process but that setting out that process helps ensure that it is followed in every case, promoting consistency,” the report said.

“This is particularly important where the number of staff authorised to respond to informal access requests is large (such as all customer service staff).”

The benefits of informal releases highlighted in the report were decreasing administrative costs with less freedom of information (FOI) requests, greater flexibility in responding to a citizen’s requests for information and helping ministers make decisions as a result of a more open and transparent government.

