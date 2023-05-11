‘Partnership culture’ at the centre of approaches to cure APS’s robodebt misery

New APS commissioner Gordon de Brouwer has already publicly apologised for the part the public service played in robodebt, and Budget paper no.4 is laced with references to measures underway to stop something like it from ever happening again.

Without making any specific reference to the illegal robodebt scheme, the Budget’s APS reform initiatives go to the heart of many problematic public administration issues that led to the regrettably punitive measures of the debt collecting program.

In particular, many of the measures speak to training and reforming the APS so that they do not behave in a way that is out of touch with the community.

Tuesday’s Budget papers gave special mention to the expansion of a regular national survey to gauge public satisfaction of federal public services, and which was now being published on a monthly basis.

“The survey of trust in the Australian Public Services … offers a whole-of-APS view of service experience, complementing existing work undertaken by the APS agencies,” the document said.

Paper no.4 also noted that the induction of new starters in the APS was an important way to ensure the integrity of bureaucracy.

Brand new public servants are eligible to participate in a special program known as the ‘induction pathway’ delivered by the APS Academy to learn about government, legislation and policies, as well as their responsibility contributing to an “ethical workplace culture”.

“The APS Academy also provides foundational and leadership-oriented integrity courses to support the application of APS values and the APS employment principles, including the requirement to provide workplaces free from discrimination,” the paper said.

“The government’s investment in these critical initiatives will ensure the Australian public has confidence that the APS embodies integrity in everything that it does.”

Another one of the APS reform priority areas — putting people and businesses at the centre of policy and services — holds up co-design and solving problems for the community via “genuine partnership” as the most impactful kind of civil service.

The secretaries board has already set up a subcommittee to oversee the development of a new charter to this end. The partnerships and engagements charter will articulate how public servants can work with the community and business, in true partnership, to build public trust and build a “public service culture” and behaviours. This includes how to embed a concept known as “place-based partnerships”.

According to the paper, this focus will deliver the best solutions to improve the lives of Australians and top mandarins want to see co-design properly embedded as a matter of best practice.

“The charter will be published and be a public commitment to: work openly and respectfully; listen and learn; and inform and be informed,” the paper said.

“It will mean rethinking who the APS interacts with and what people-centred public administration means.

“It means consulting beyond traditional participants and locations to provide government with a range of perspectives and on-the-ground experiences of real Australians.”

One example of how government employees are deliberately engaging with business and community is the Department of Finance’s Future Made in Australia Office, which is relying on effective stakeholder engagement to drive better outcomes through procurement.

Economic, social and environmental considerations inform how the team engages with industry groups, unions, academia, businesses, as well as state and territory governments.

“To have greater impact through genuine partnerships, the APS must understand the needs of communities, businesses and the nation, and what is required to implement policies effectively and efficiently,” the paper said.

“The government is looking for opportunities to support secondments between government, business and the community sector to enable this approach.”

How this work changes government service delivery will be significant, the paper suggested, primarily making services more accessible across multidisciplinary primary care, digital health infrastructure, and as a means to upskill the health workforce.

People living with chronic illnesses will be among the main cohort to benefit from how the government approaches services in the health portfolio, the budget papers added, because it will make it easier for them to access their regular doctor.

“The government is also expanding the availability of general practice telehealth consultations to enable patients registered with their general practice through MyMedicare to access Medicare rebates for longer consultations over the phone,” the paper read.

“This is one way the government is offering accessible services to support everyone.”

