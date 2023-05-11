Labour-hire regulation will hurt businesses and could bite government

Among many other things, the federal government is confronting the issue of unscrupulous labour-hire arrangements.

This will likely have various unintended consequences for small business people. I hope these would be unintended, not deliberate.

Many of the changes unnecessarily add further complexity to workplace regulations in response to union demands. This breaks a key promise made by Labor at the last election to make workplace relations less complicated for small business.

The government has said it is focused on increasing wages at any cost and without productivity increases. It is also focused on protecting and enhancing the enterprise bargaining system, which is basically a big business issue and shouldn’t concern small business people or their employees.

Adding complexity and uncertainty for small workplaces isn’t what should be achieved but that is exactly what is happening.

So what new processes have been or will be added or changed? The list includes:

extension of long-service leave to everybody no matter how long they work or for whom

domestic-violence leave

multi-employer bargaining

changes to the definition of casual work

‘same job, same pay’ legislation

labour-hire licensing

confronting so-called ‘sham contracting’

the gig economy

wage theft

There are a lot of emotive words here to get common folk angry, yet a lot of this is built on statements unsupported by facts.

Casual work has not increased in decades, our wages are still globally high and so-called wage theft legislation should only target those who deliberately underpay workers — not those who get it wrong because the system is complicated.

Back to labour-hire regulation. There is a need to do something as there have been a series of issues with some unscrupulous labour-hire arrangements that have given rise to competition distortion — in the same way as deliberate wage underpayment.

Establishing a single national scheme in place of the current patchwork of state-territory schemes can remove the nightmare for a number of SMEs that straddle borders, given material differences in obligations on the host employer and reporting requirements. Good so far.

It is understandable that if two people are working next to each other doing the same thing, their pay should be the same. But this legislation has the capacity to extend way beyond that.

If a small greengrocer’s shop is next to a Woolworths and pays its workers the award rate while Woolworths pays above award through an enterprise agreement (except Sundays, when they pay below-award wages), will that be deemed to be a ‘same job, same pay’ situation? That will happen if the government has its way.

If a company contracts a small business to repair equipment, or install new equipment, will that small business have to pay its workers the same as the big business that pays similar workers? The small business has been contracted for its expertise or to fill a gap left by leave or a skill shortage, but will their salaries be determined by some esoteric legality decided by the Fair Work Commission in Melbourne that fails both the large and small businesses?

How will this be managed on construction sites where contractors constantly come and go?

What will be the productivity gain? Where is the evidence that this is needed?

It should be remembered that many employees are happier working for a smaller businesses, even if it is for lower wages. They often get better job satisfaction and access greater flexibility. There are other reasons, such as the workplace being closer to home or their employer supporting their sports team or some other community endeavour.

That said, the current approach by the government is one that caters to the needs of unions and will continue to create uncertainty and fear for employers — large and small.

The way workplace relations are heading, any flexibility for employers will be removed and uncertainty will increase. Why would you employ someone if you aren’t sure whether you’ll be forced to back pay people and be fined a significant amount when you did everything you could to comply but got it wrong?

For someone who has been contracting for several years — and it is their decision to do so — that person may be deemed to have been an employee for the whole time and the employer forced to pay annual leave, long-service leave and superannuation. That is a risk too far for small business people. That puts their houses and health at risk.

Will the changes remove the choice for an employee? For the worker? Appears so.

The government should identify the real problem and fix that — not create new problems. It should be providing certainty for employers and employees, not for industrial ideologues (either left or right) intent on controlling the system.