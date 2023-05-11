Farrell hopes face-to-face dialogue will help end trade dispute with China

Australia and China’s trade ministers will meet to discuss a years-long trade dispute that slapped restrictions on billions of dollars worth of goods.

Senator Don Farrell will be hosted by his Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao in Beijing on Friday.

Farrell says he hopes to walk away with a pathway towards ending all remaining tariffs and trade barriers on Australian products.

“We’re here to continue the process of stabilising our trading relationship,” said Farrell. “There’s no better way to progress that dialogue than face-to-face meetings.”

The trade minister said a stable relationship, including through trade, between Canberra and Beijing would also boost the prospect of regional peace.

“Nothing’s going to do more to achieve peace in our region than strong trading relationships between Australia and China,” he said.

Farrell will co-chair the joint ministerial economic commission with Wang Wentao. The commission was last convened in 2017.

Farrell is expected to invite his counterpart to visit Australia as diplomatic relationships continue to thaw.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China and Australia have “highly complementary economies and mutually beneficial business ties”.

“China stands ready to work together with Australia to deliver on the important common understandings reached by our leaders, build mutual trust, deepen cooperation, properly handle differences and work for the sustained, sound and steady development of bilateral relations,” Wang Wenbin said.

“In this process, the two sides may be able to find a balanced way to resolve each other’s concerns on economic and trade issues through constructive consultation to the benefit of both peoples.”

Australia paused its World Trade Organisation dispute against China’s punitive tariffs on barley, in what the government called a sign of goodwill, as Beijing agreed to expedite its review of the imposition.

The minister also met with Baowu Steel after disembarking in Beijing.

The state-owned steelmaker was one of the first companies to resume buying Australian coal earlier this year.

The Australian government then approved Baowu’s involvement in a $2 billion iron ore project in Western Australia with Rio Tinto.

While in China, Farrell will also raise the case of detained Australian journalist Cheng Lei, who has spent 1,000 days behind bars on espionage charges the Australian government has rejected.

Her sentencing has been delayed for a further three months, and details of the charges against her remain a secret.

Australian writer Yang Hengjun also remains detained in China on secret charges.

“We believe these cases should be resolved and these people returned to their families,” Farrell said.