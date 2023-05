Menopause, menopause, and more menopause: What a women’s Budget statement means for the economy is just as significant as cultural change

If the absence of men wearing hard hats in the stock photos of the glossy Budget documents has you wondering what superficial new era the Australian economy is being taken to, look again, because the minister for women and finance is on a mission to drive us as far away from the Handmaid’s Tale as possible.

Senator Katy Gallagher, who is also the minister for the public service, has sprinted a marathon between the short seven months of the October and May Budgets. Now, she can lay claim to what Labor says is “the biggest investment in women” in 40 years.

Among the headlines, gender-responsive investments include $589.3 million to support the National Plan to End Violence Against Women and Children, $69.1 million to fund women’s health and wellbeing, plus more than $4 billion to boost community services funding that feature highly feminised workforces.