Movers & Shakers: Australian Government Solicitor’s new senior executive lawyers

Senior Executive Service

Band 1

Five people were named senior executive lawyers at the Australian Government Solicitor: Jane Healy for civil regulation, Kirsty Corby and Karina Harvey for law enforcement, and Marcella Bienvenue and Alison Thomson for civil claims.

Casey Millward was named general manager at the Department of Industry, Science and Resources.

At the Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water, Danielle Yannopoulos was appointed branch head.

At Defence, Brooke Sharpley was appointed to the Defence Intelligence Group.

Laura Johnson moved from the Department of Prime Minister & Cabinet to take up an executive role at the Department of Finance.

At the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, William Tan was appointed general manager.

Claire Rochecouste became assistant secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

CSIRO energy director

Australia’s national science agency CSIRO has a new energy director in Dr Dietmar Tourbier.

His previous role was with the Australian Solar Thermal Research Institute (ASTRI), where he was a director.

Tourbeir will lead a team of more than 270 staff, working on technologies to support the net-zero transition.

Victorian Building Authority CEO

Sue Eddy resigned as CEO of the Victorian Building Authority (VBA).

Dr Todd Bently, chief risk officer, will act as CEO until a permanent replacement is found.

“The VBA will not be making any further statement in relation to this matter,” a brief statement read.

Eddy’s resignation comes as The Age reports inspectors at the authority completed virtual audits instead of physically inspecting construction sites.

WA Corruption and Crime Commission CEO

Former Australian Border Force assistant commissioner Emma Johnson was appointed the new chief executive of the Corruption and Crime Commission in Western Australia.

The appointment marks a return to the commission by Johnson, who was a senior executive in strategy and assessment there from 2016 to 2018.

David Robinson was acting in the position prior to Johnson’s appointment, with her starting in the role on May 9.

Gordon de Brouwer to replace Woolcott as APS commissioner

A replacement has been found for outgoing APS commissioner Peter Woolcott, with public sector reform secretary Dr Gordon de Brouwer appointed to a five-year term.

De Brouwer started his term on Thursday, May 11. Woolcott finished up the day before, on May 10.

AER board members

CEDA chief economist Jarrod Ball and Energy Consumers Australia CEO Lynne Gallagher have joined the board of the Australian Energy Regulator (AER).

Ball will join the board on May 22 and Gallagher will join on June 5.

ASC board member

Alice Williams was appointed for a three-year term to the board of the ASC.

Williams is currently a director of Djerriwarrh Investments Limited, Vocus Group, Mercer Investments (Australia) and Pro Medicus.

The government said the ASC would have an important role in “upskilling the existing submarine industrial workforce”.

The Navy’s Anchorage CEO

The Navy’s Anchorage, which manages cafes on Australia’s naval bases, has a new CEO upon the appointment of Lynette Pinder.

Pinder joins the organisation from the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, where her most recent role was a director of meat export program, exports and veterinary services.

She takes over from Yvonne Richards, who was acting as CEO.

Defence names Australia’s first chief missile maker

Air vice-marshall Leon Phillips was appointed the first chief of the government-owned Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordinance (GWEO) Enterprise.

Phillips started on May 8, leading the $2.5 billion project to make missiles in Australia.

NSW court appointments

Kristina Stern was appointed judge of appeal of the NSW Supreme Court, which is NSW attorney-general Michael Daley’s first judicial appointment.

Stern is replacing Paul Brereton, who became the first commissioner of the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

Meanwhile, deputy senior crown prosecutor Craig Everson and barrister Robert Newlinds were appointed to the bench of the NSW District Court.

WA Synergy board

Michelle Shepherd has become the new chair of the Synergy board in Western Australia, with Yasmin Broughton appointed deputy chair.

The pair replace the outgoing chair Robert Cole and outgoing deputy chair Kim Horne.

Additionally, Denise McCormish joined the board.

As a result of Shepherd’s appointment, all three of the state’s government trading enterprises are chaired by women.