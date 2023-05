Challenges and problems with the lobbyists consultancy system

Much like micro-organisms in a manure-rich environment, the Australian lobby system has grown expansively over the past four decades.

Billions of dollars feature in transactions involving well-placed lobbyists and third-party figures speared up and equipped to influence public opinion and, more directly, the political opinion in Canberra.

Some of these lobbyists are often, in turn, well-versed about the system they so effortlessly navigate, having themselves previously served in high public office, be it in the senior public service, or as an elected individual.