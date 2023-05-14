Contractors picked to stop sediment flow into the Great Barrier Reef

The Queensland government has invested $6 million in fixing streambanks that have lost vegetation and that are sending harmful sediment from the Lower Burdekin, Herbert River and Fitzroy River catchments into the ocean.

Successful contractors picked for the projects include Terrain NRM to remediate streambanks along the Herbert River and Stone River, in the Herbert catchment ($2.53 million); surface water engineer specialists The Neilly Group ($1.68 million) for work in Little Bowen River in the Burdekin catchment; and Fitzroy Basin Association to fix streambanks in Six Mile Creek, near Raglan in the Fitzroy catchment ($1.79 million).

The repair and remediation initiatives at three locations in rivers and waterways that feed into the Great Barrier Reef are expected to be completed by June 2026.

The works will involve revegetation, fencing, bank reprofiling and pile fields.

Minister for the environment and Great Barrier Reef Meaghan Scanlon said run-off was one of the biggest pressures on the reef. Sediment risked smothering corals, seagrasses and other plants, she said, stunting growth and survival, as well as the wellbeing of marine ecology such as turtles, dugongs, fish and other animals that relied on them for food.

“The recent international report into the reef calls for the Federal and State Governments to undertake ‘ambitious, rapid and sustained’ action to protect the reef. That’s what we are doing,” Scanlon said.

“The government will always stand up for the reef, and has never shied away from its obligations to protect it.”

The funding is part of a larger $270.1 million package from the 2021-22 state Budget to stop water pollution in the reef.

In addition to environmental protection measures, the minister added that the streambank remediation projects created jobs for regional Queensland.

“We have taken ambitious action on climate with a $62 billion Energy and Jobs Plan, we’re scaling up land restoration, supporting farmers to improve runoff, banning more single-use plastics and driving sustainability with a $1.1 billion Recycling and Jobs Fund,” Scanlon said.

“We will continue to build on these actions, while supporting the unparalleled science and management frameworks underpinning our conservation efforts, as recognised by the report.”

Commenting on the forthcoming work his team would complete in the Herbert catchment, Terrain NRM CEO Stewart Christie said such projects had prevented several thousand tonnes of sediment from reaching the GBR in the past five years. This had been achieved through a range of engineering solutions and land management practices, he said.

“The Herbert catchment is a priority catchment for sediment reduction in Queensland’s Great Barrier Reef zone,” Christie said.

“We have been remediating a number of gully and streambank erosion sites in the catchment with engineering work such as rock walls, pile fields and rock chutes.”

“Thanks to this funding we will be able to extend our work in the Herbert and Stone Rivers by working with landholders and undertaking further engineered works on direct river frontage, coupled with revegetation activities,” he said.

READ MORE:

Mapping shows how Great Barrier Reef is impacted by major weather events