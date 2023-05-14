Ukraine-proven anti-aircraft missiles fired up by Army gunners

One of the Australian Army’s key artillery units has had its first hands-on training exercises with new missile systems that are destined to be embedded in their ranks, after the 16th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery gunners put the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) through “trial and certification activity” at Jervis Bay.

The new anti-aircraft system has been a while coming, and underscores the Australian Defence Force’s shift to missiles over conventional ballistic artillery.

The NASAMS platform is used by more than a dozen militaries, including the US and Ukraine, according to Defence, with Lance-Bombardier Mitchell North, of 110th Battery, among the first soldiers qualified.

“We’ve been waiting for NASAMS for quite some time, so it’s good to finally see the equipment and get it going,” North said.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the first missile live fire, but even just doing the tests, getting it slewing and opening the missile-bay doors was really cool to watch.”

Defence said the Army will operate “an enhanced version of the Norwegian design, which includes Australian radar technology, a Hawkei-based launcher and infrared/optical sensor.”

The new platform can be deployed via a range of vehicles.

“A mixture of AMRAAM or Sidewinder missiles can be loaded on a Hawkei high-mobility launcher; or MK II canister launcher, deployed from a HX77 heavy truck enabling mission flexibility with up to six missiles carried per platform,” Defence said.

The 16th Regiment is slated to run two batteries once full operational capability is reached by 2026.

Commander 110th Battery Major Brett Watson said the 16th Regiment was entering a new chapter of capability.

“The introduction into service of NASAMS represents a step change in ground-based air defence capability for the ADF, providing the ability to sense and effect at much greater ranges with state-of-the-art equipment,” Watson said.

The activation of the platform also means the 16th Regiment will relocate from Woodside Barracks to new purpose-built facilities at RAAF Edinburgh once construction is complete.

Defence said NASAMS “is capable of operating independently, but will also be integrated with joint air-defence under the future Project AIR 6500, which will synchronise capabilities to provide layered air defence.”

