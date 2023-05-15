Whitepaper: Addressing Zero Trust for Government: The Role of Identity Security

Sponsored by CyberArk

Governments around the world are enacting stronger cybersecurity mandates in which Zero Trust features as a central theme. But while desire and regulatory momentum is there, overall implementation is lagging.

According to the research presented in this whitepaper, security leaders from 77% of government organizations and 92% of healthcare organizations (public and private) believe it’s somewhat-to-highly likely that new digital services for citizens could result in increased security risks or cyberattacks.

And when it comes to implementation, 45% of security leaders indicated that controls focusing on identity and access management were a top priority.

This whitepaper presents evidence from global, leading researchers, government agencies and enterprises, and:

Explores the central role of identity in the security environment of any Government network

Outlines five foundational principles for any Zero Trust implementation

Maps out six practical steps for getting started on this journey

