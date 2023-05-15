Whitepaper: Addressing Zero Trust for Government: The Role of Identity Security

Governments around the world are enacting stronger cybersecurity mandates in which Zero Trust features as a central theme. But while desire and regulatory momentum is there, overall implementation is lagging.
According to the research presented in this whitepaper, security leaders from 77% of government organizations and 92% of healthcare organizations (public and private) believe it’s somewhat-to-highly likely that new digital services for citizens could result in increased security risks or cyberattacks.
And when it comes to implementation, 45% of security leaders indicated that controls focusing on identity and access management were a top priority.
This whitepaper presents evidence from global, leading researchers, government agencies and enterprises, and:
- Explores the central role of identity in the security environment of any Government network
- Outlines five foundational principles for any Zero Trust implementation
- Maps out six practical steps for getting started on this journey
Download now to learn more.