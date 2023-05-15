Victoria flips its public transport ticketing provider

The Victorian government has finally flipped its long-frustrated public transit ticketing contract from incumbent NTT to New Jersey-based Xerox Business Services spinout and food stamp system operator Conduent Inc., in a whopping 15-year deal reportedly worth $1.7 billion.

The long length of the contract, combined with the rapid evolution of authentication and transactional technology, is an eyebrow-raiser that suggests there were ultimately few bidders for Victoria’s partly-time-based fare system.

Victoria’s time-based fare system is enormously popular because it allows unlimited travel in a set period. But it penalises commuters when services run late, making transport authorities a lightning rod for criticism.

There’s also the issue of simple payment card functionality, ie, tap-and-go for transit, which means commuters can use bank-issued payment cards (like those in digital wallets) instead of public transport tickets.

Victoria’s new deal will enable that to-ride functionality from Mastercard and Visa but it’s unclear whether local schemes like eftpos or the New Payments Platform (NPP) will be included.

Domestic payment platforms were specifically excluded from the Transport for New South Wales (TfNSW) ticketing platform launched a decade ago after the incoming Coalition government went with a franchise of the Transport for London model.

That decision followed the previous Labor government’s failure to introduce the Tcard after a decade on the back of union resistance and litigation with suppliers.

Global firm ticketing CUBIC was the big winner in the NSW contract, as well as Brisbane’s. But there’s limited commercial appetite for Melbourne’s culturally entrenched model.

The big sell of global card schemes is that visitors, domestic and foreign, don’t really care about local systemics; they care about convenience. That may be so, but Mastercard and Visa appear to have come second again in Victoria.

The real question now is whether the Victorian government will walk the localism talk and actually buy — and plug in — local schemes like eftpos and BPAY into their transit network.

“New features will be added progressively to make sure Victorians can easily transition to new, more convenient ways of buying a ticket to travel,” the government said.

Victoria’s minister for transport, Ben Carroll, was less committal.

“This new ticketing contract is an important step in the evolution of myki as a future-proofed ticket to travel on Victoria’s world-class public transport system.”

“We’ve made improvements to myki over the past seven years and now this new contract will provide a greater benefit to passengers — using proven technology to make it quicker and easier to top up, touch on and travel.”