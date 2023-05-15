Menindee mass fish death gets independent review, report due August

The office of the NSW Chief Scientist & Engineer (OCSE) will investigate the unprecedented event, which saw millions of fish die, affect drinking supply and pollute waterways earlier this year.

NSW water minister Rose Jackson issued a joint statement with environment minister Penny Sharpe on Monday, indicating the government expected findings and recommendations from the OCSE by August 31.

Jackson said the report would shed light on what was “undeniably an environmental event of massive proportions” and guide the government’s strategic response.

“In this review, the NSW Chief Scientist & Engineer will consider the likely cause of the fish deaths event, its effects, the overall response and then make recommendations on what needs to be done to stop this happening again,” Jackson said.

“We are requesting this independent inquiry to provide the community with certainty that we are thoroughly investigating this matter,” she added.

Under the review terms of reference (TOR) Professor Hugh Durrant-Whyte will lead the broad ranging inquiry.

An expert advisory panel will be appointed to assist with the inquiry, and will consult with a separate community consultation group with First Nations and local representatives.

Submissions from the public will be accepted on any matter relating to the TOR.

Commenting on the mass fish death event, Durrant-Whyte said there was no doubt the “extraordinary number” of deaths had a far-reaching effect on Western NSW and beyond.

“My office will be consulting broadly to examine the cause of the fish deaths and will seek advice from subject matter experts to shape the recommendations it will make to the NSW government,” he said.

Sharpe underscored the importance of ensuring that government and policy responses to the mass fish death were science-based. The minister said the OCSE was well-placed to give the government impartial advice about the best steps forward.

“For more than a decade OCSE has been providing an invaluable service to the NSW government, particularly when impartial advice was needed about contentious issues,” Sharpe said.

The OSCE’s main functions include providing technical reviews and scientific advice to the government; science outreach and education support; supporting research and development investment; as well as promoting jobs and industry growth by translating research into commercial products.

The office has previously contributed to reports and inquiries about the koala population in NSW, energy security, decarbonisation, tunnel air quality, and mining in the Sydney catchment.

