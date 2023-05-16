Harnessing the power of the public service: APS survey results

Politicians, the general public and many academics blanch at the thought that public servants should have power and influence, let alone that they should exercise it.

Arbitrary rule by the bureaucracy is not something any of us want; robodebt would pale by comparison.

But what if we shift the lens slightly? What if we take a closer, more nuanced look at the issue?

What if we didn’t call it ‘power’ but instead focused on a related but different quality: ‘agency’? What does that do to how we see the public service, and those who work within it?

These are the questions that sit behind our research, examining the professional agency exercised by the Australian Public Service (APS) as a whole, as well as at the level of organisations within government, and the level of individual public servants themselves.

A key part of that research is a survey of APS members. We are now able to report key findings from that survey.

To start with a definition: ‘public service agency’ is the inherent capacity of public servants — and their organisations — to influence the formulation and implementation of government policies. It lies at the heart of the administrative state, as an important means of promoting and sustaining democratic governance.

This agency is ‘baked in’ the modern democratic state: it is constitutionally essential and institutionally indispensable. The business of government is too big, too complex and too unpredictable for public servants not to have agency.

Bureaucratic agency can be used for good or poor ends. It can be used to influence government for good policy and programs, or for ill.

As discussed in The Mandarin in November last year, this means it must be actively managed, directed and developed. The worst strategy is to ignore, dismiss or arbitrarily constrain it.

One reason various administrative reforms have failed or had perverse consequences (think New Public Management, contracting out, short-term employment contracts, closing policy analysis units, etc), is because officials’ agency was ignored, dismissed or downplayed.

Now you’ve got the picture, we can look at our survey and its results.

Between March 2022 and March 2023, we conducted an exploratory online survey of APS members to assess their experience and attitudes towards their professional agency. Entitled ‘What sort of power or influence (‘agency’) do public servants have?’, the survey received 135 responses.

The purpose of the survey was to gather some initial data. Although it is not representative of the APS as a whole, the responses indicate how the issue of public service agency is perceived, at least among the respondents, and have given insights to guide the next phase of the research.

As a group, survey respondents were most likely to be:

female (60%)

executive level or equivalent (62%)

experienced in the APS (73% had more than 10 years in the Service) and in their current agency (one-third had more than 10 years in their current agency).

working in implementation (30%), policy development (25%), or in another type of role or a combination of roles (28%)

more positive (66%) than the APS as a whole (52%), in response to a question that appears in the APS State of the Service Survey, regarding whether their organisation encourages new ideas — a point to bear in mind when considering the tenor of responses to our survey.

What did we find?

Only a quarter (24%) of our respondents considered they were able to influence government policy-making “often” or “sometimes”, with women more positive than men. The level of positivity rose to well over half (57%) regarding their organisation’s ability to influence policy.

Unsurprisingly, the ability to influence policy was lowest (5%) at more junior levels (APS levels 1-6), rising to 28% for executive-level officers. As you would expect SES were the most positive — with almost half (46%) indicating that they “often” or “sometimes” influence government policy.

Those who worked in policy jobs were much more positive about their own influence, being three times more likely to say “often” than others. On the other hand, those with between 2 and 10 years’ service (ie, coinciding with the life of the previous Coalition government) were noticeably less positive regarding their own and their organisation’s influence on policy-making.

What do public servants see as the barriers to their influencing government policy?

Senior leaders (CEOs and executive leadership) were seen to be a barrier, with almost half (49%) considering they did not or only occasionally welcomed ideas from staff.

Supervisors, on the other hand, were more encouraging, with 58% of respondents considering they welcomed ideas ‘often’ or ‘sometimes’.

The jury is out on ministers and their staff: two-thirds (65%) of our respondents either did not know or did not believe the political level welcomed their ideas on policy or its implementation from their agency. However the majority of the ‘don’t know’ group were relatively junior (APS levels 1-6). In contrast, nearly two-thirds (64%) of SES respondents felt the Minister and their staff ‘often’ or ‘sometimes’ welcomed ideas.

Two caveats: our survey straddled the change of government, and the very different signals from government as to the importance of APS input into policy. We also decided not to ask respondents to identify which department or agency they were in, as a small sample size risked them being identifiable. An extended and larger survey would be revealing on both these fronts.

What could enable greater and more effective agency by public servants?

The extensive free-text responses in our survey are illuminating in this regard. We found five key themes:

The ‘authorising environment’ matters — senior officials and/or ministers need to encourage public servants to contribute to deliberations on policy and implementation: what was needed was “people up the line who actively sought suggestions and were open to influence.”

Trust matters — having a sense of mutual respect and trust, especially between ministers and public servants but also within senior and other levels, is foundational: “A wicked problem that no-one else had immediate answers for. It needed a fast and effective response. The trust between dep sec and team was essential — the dep sec served to assist and not to block”.

Expertise matters — having specific and necessary knowledge and expertise increases the likelihood that public servants will be listened to: “the department’s senior leadership (primarily Deputy Secretary) had trust in the expertise of my team and that our advice was based on careful analysis.”

Data and evidence matter — information from the ‘coalface’ of implementation and program delivery is especially important. A respondent captured this well:

“The [implementation] project team used evidence from the implementation of similar policies in overseas settings as well as business analysis techniques that highlighted the complexities, to influence the relevant policy department to simplify and streamline the eligibility criteria and reduce the risk of dissatisfied customers once the policy is implemented.”

Opportunity matters — being ‘in the room’ when the policy ‘window’ opens, eg, in meetings with ministers, senior officials or stakeholders. One respondent expressed this powerfully: “My CEO took me to a meeting with the minister when I was an EL2. I sat at the table! I was invited to speak despite being a 25-year-old woman amongst only men. The Treasurer asked me questions and my ideas were adopted. Invitations are everything.”

Of course, there was also pessimism, with suggestions that good policy process was sometimes subverted and that senior executives did not push back sufficiently when political pressure was exerted:

“Mostly the government of the day cherry-picked options and despite legitimate concerns by my immediate supervisor and myself, the FAS and Dep Sec at the time were not brave enough to challenge the Minister’s advisers. In the end [we] develop policy that we consider not hitting the mark and that would be difficult to measure outcomes.”

Where to from here?

Our study is still in its infancy, and there are many questions remaining. For example, the free-text responses suggest that officers in central agencies (Prime Minister and Cabinet, Treasury and Finance) appeared to be able to exercise greater agency than those in other departments. Some specific types of expertise (such as economics and data analysis) seemed to have enabled officers to have a more influential voice. We are now interviewing senior leaders in the public service and identifying case studies to find how it can be best managed and exploited, particularly for more junior staff.

There are also broader issues about the relationship between public service agency and democracy that need exploration, too. One thoughtful respondent highlighted this:

There is an uneasy tension between the idea of agency and the idea of representative democracy. Of course ministers are accountable to parliament for the whole activity of their agency. So a public servant’s agency should be limited by judgment about what a minister and the government would want, if they turned their mind to it. And that process necessarily involves judgment and leadership. It cannot be codified and rules based.

This captures the nuances and complexities of the agency exercised by public servants: it is real and significant, but it arises in the context of particular democratic and accountability structures and institutions.

Establishing and maintaining the legitimate agency of public servants and their organisations is not a ‘set and forget’ action; it is a constant process that requires judgement and leadership and goes well beyond codes and rules, important though those are.

Our research is aimed at bringing all that to light, as a contribution to the development of the APS as an institution and a profession.

