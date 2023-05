Randomised control trials will be used by the evaluator general. Is that a good thing?

In 1747, James Lind took 12 sailors with scurvy who were “as similar as I could have them”. He divided them into six pairs and gave each different treatments.

The treatments varied quite a bit. One pair received two oranges and one lemon per day. Another received a measure of salt water. Perhaps the luckiest got a quart of cider, while the unluckiest took ‘elixir of vitriol’ (a mixture of sulphuric acid and alcohol).

Lind’s results, published in 1753, found that eating oranges and lemons cured scurvy. Cider was next best. Elixir of vitriol was as effective as it was tasty. It was the first modern controlled comparative trial.