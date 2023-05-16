Secretaries start on detailed work for new optimal management structures

Top mandarins have convened at the offices of PM&C to interrogate how optimal management structures will be implemented across the APS.

A communique from the latest secretaries board meeting has revealed that one of Peter Woolcott’s last duties as APS commissioner was updating federal department heads about the rollout of revised optimal-management structures. Woolcott officially retired from his role last week.

The work was initially flagged last August as part of the independent hierarchy and classification review of the APS, which found excessive layers of management was impacting workforce flexibility in the public service.

“The APS has largely failed to take heed of the optimal management structure framework agreed by secretaries board in 2014 to drive flatter and more responsive structures,” the review said.

“The secretaries board [should] implement spans of control for senior management roles generally within the range of 8-10 direct reports, consistent with contemporary organisational design,” it further recommended.

Last week’s Budget also referenced the work underway to update the APS’ optimal management structure framework, as well as proposed amendments to the Public Service Act 1999.

Walcott’s successor, the APS reform secretary Gordon de Brouwer, also addressed the board on consultation outcomes about adding ‘stewardship’ as an APS value.

“The board thanked Mr Peter Woolcott AO, noting this was his last meeting prior to retirement from the APS, and congratulated Dr Gordon de Brouwer PSM on his recommendation for appointment as APS Commissioner from 11 May 2023,” the communique read.

The secretaries received an update from Peter Riordan, who is leading government negotiations with unions and representatives on APS pay and conditions. On Tuesday, the APSC formally made an offer of a ​​10.5% pay rise for federal public servants over three years.

The CPSU is gunning for a 20% pay rise over three years, consisting of 9% in the first year, 6% in the second year and 5% in the third year.

Riordan advised the board about April’s APS-wide bargaining process agenda, which included discussions about flexible work.

“The commonwealth’s proposal for a common flexibility term is informed by the Principles of Flexible Work in the APS which were endorsed by the board in April 2023,” the communique said.

The group also discussed Closing the Gap measures and First Nations priority reforms in the 2023-24 Budget with Pat Turner, the convenor of the Coalition of Peaks.

Another power of work discussed in the Budget papers, and flagged among the secretaries board, was APS integrity reform consultations with departments and agencies. Led by a special integrity taskforce, directions to develop an action plan have now been approved by the strategic leadership group.

This plan is slated to come before the secretaries board for approval in September.

“SLG noted that priority themes are likely to include: Culture, with a focus on ethical leadership and identifying, promoting and rewarding the APS behaviours needed to effectively serve the Australian community,” the communique read.

“[It will also include systems, policies and frameworks, with a focus on incentivising behaviours and the ethical climate and encouraging whole-of-service approaches to integrity; [and] accountability, with a focus on supporting APS readiness for major anti-corruption reforms and building a strategic outlook across commonwealth integrity bodies, whilst acknowledging their independent mandates.

Other matters discussed included a Canada-Australia Public Policy Initiative (CAPPI) to be hosted in Canada later this year in November, and the establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The strategic leadership group will next meet on August 9, while the secretaries board will convene again on 14 June.

READ MORE:

Harnessing the power of the public service: APS survey results