Budget investment doubles support days for human-trafficking survivors

A federal government investment in initiatives to help put an end to modern slavery and human trafficking will expand support for victim-survivors for up to 90 days.

The Australian government has committed $23.4 million in extra funding over four years to ensure survivors’ needs are met via the Support for Trafficked People Program (STPP).

The minimum length of time for support under the program is currently 45 days and, thanks to the funding, will now be doubled.

In a statement, social services minister Amanda Rishworth said the STPP would help with healing and recovery services for victim-survivors, and is a pillar of the national plan to end violence against women and children 2022-32.

The program is administered by the Department of Social Services and delivered by the Australian Red Cross.

“Our focus is the recovery of victim-survivors, and helping them achieve the best possible outcomes, including physical and mental health, education, employment, and social connection. “We want to empower victim-survivors of human trafficking and ensure their futures are not defined by their past trauma,” Rishworth said.

“Ending gender-based violence is an absolute priority for our government.”

In 2022-23, referrals to the program increased by 36%, assisting a total of 180 eligible people this financial year.

One in four of the people exploited in human trafficking, slavery and slavery-like practices, such as forced marriage and forced labour, are women and girls.

But research by the Australian Institute of Criminology and Walk Free Foundation estimates that of the 1,900 people in Australia affected by human trafficking and modern slavery, four out of five victim-survivors are believed to be going undetected.

The Budget investment will also ensure eligible program participants who are visa holders unable to access Centrelink payments receive financial support.

Victim-survivors with children will get extra support, and clients who leave the program will receive follow-up support at three, six and 12 months.

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus added that some of the money would further finance a pilot to allow direct referrals to the STPP from community providers, without engagement with the Australian Federal Police. The pilot will commence in 2024 for up to 18 months.

“Today’s announcement of funding for an additional referral pathway for the STPP has long been called for by modern slavery stakeholders,” Dreyfus said.

The Red Cross’s director of Australian programs Vicki Mau said the pilots’ introduction of an additional referral pathway would allow victim-survivors to be supported for longer and reduce barriers for those seeking help through this avenue.

“We know that some victim-survivors are reluctant to engage with law enforcement about the issues they are facing, and are currently not able to access this crucial support.

“The additional referral pathway will help overcome this, allowing us to reach these victim-survivors who may be at risk,” Mau said.

“We know that access to support empowers victim-survivors to rebuild their lives,” she said.

Justine Elliot, assistant minister for the prevention of family violence, also noted the pilot would deliver increased access to tailored, timely, and appropriate support to victim-survivors of human trafficking.

“It is important that the referral system has the ability to provide victim-survivors with essential services and support to meet their needs,” the minister said.

“We remain committed to doing all we can to keep people safe and ensure a future where everyone in Australia can live free from fear and violence.”

The government’s funding boost for the STPP comes on top of another $8 million announced last week to appoint a commonwealth anti-slavery commissioner.

Dreyfus said the measures demonstrated how seriously Labor was taking the problem of human trafficking, and delivered on an election promise.

“Together with the anti-slavery commissioner, these two announcements show the government’s deep commitment to tackling the scourge of modern slavery in our country and abroad,” the A-G said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, family, domestic, or sexual violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au.

If you are concerned about your behaviour or use of violence, you can contact the Men’s Referral Service on 1300 766 491.

