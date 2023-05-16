Victorian MPs, councillors urged to participate in IBAC corruption survey

Victoria’s anti-corruption body has launched its annual survey on perceptions of corruption but the 2023 edition has an important twist.

For the first time, all elected representatives — members of parliament and councillors — have been invited to offer their views to the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) on what they perceive as the levels of corruption.

Executive director Linda Timothy said IBAC was trying to get a better sense of the understanding of issues related to corruption and corrupt conduct and their attitudes towards it.

“It is important to hear the views of Victoria’s elected representatives so we can identify gaps in our knowledge and discover opportunities to address corruption risks and vulnerabilities in the public sector,” Timothy said.

“When we understand these knowledge gaps, we can better target our prevention and education efforts to these areas.”

The 2022 survey was completed by 12,000 state and local government employees, Victoria Police employees, suppliers and the general community.

Most of those surveyed were aware of the existence of IBAC and a majority in every demographic said they knew what constituted corruption.

More than 80% of those responding from the community, suppliers, public sector and local government agreed corruption took place in Victoria.

More than four in five (84%) of Victoria Police employees said they agreed police misconduct happens in the police force.

The 2022 survey also found 83% of public servants, 76% of community members and 86% of those working in local government would report corrupt conduct.

There is a difference between the percentage of respondents who would report corruption as opposed to those who see it being taken seriously.

A total of 87% of respondents from the Victoria Police, for example, said they would report corruption but only 56% of that cohort believed it would be taken seriously.

