NSW DPE after local Aboriginal providers for staff cultural training

The NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) is looking for local Aboriginal service providers to provide its staff with immersive local cultural training.

The department opened a tender for expressions of interest, with the intention to form a panel of preferred suppliers for the DPE.

The training is part of the department’s Aboriginal Cultural Capability Framework, which DPE director of Aboriginal people and cultural affairs Amanda McCarthy said would enable the department to deliver the best services in partnership with Aboriginal communities.

“Aboriginal people and cultures are so diverse that a ‘one size fits all’ approach to cultural learning won’t work,” McCarthy said.

“Employees need to immerse themselves in their local communities or on Country with Traditional Custodians, knowledge holders and language speakers and understand their intrinsic connections with Country and the broader community.”

Details included in the tender, which runs from May 15 to June 19, are for providers that are inclusive of other stakeholders in the community, such as Traditional Owners and Local Aboriginal Land Councils (LALC).

The department is looking for providers that can provide cultural training “specific to educating participants on Aboriginal peoples, history and customs and includes focused delivery of knowledge pertaining to the local and surrounding area on which the learning/training is provided”.

The service provider should also be located near a DPE work site, with the ability to cater for people with accessibility requirements and to deliver the immersion concisely within two business days.

Consent from Native Title Holders, where applicable, should be obtained.

DPE is made up of around 10,000 employees based across NSW, with the department hoping the place-based training will provide its employees knowledge about the richness and diversity of Aboriginal culture where they are based.

Agencies within the department include the Aboriginal Housing Office, National Parks and Wildlife Services, Planning, Water, and Valuation NSW.

The importance of place-based approaches to communities was emphasised by the Strengthen Communities Alliance, which advocated for the federal government to take a systemic approach to the practice prior to the May Budget.

