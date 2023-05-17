Consultants are conflicted, which is why criticism is fair 

Like every other consulting company, we have a conflict.

At least we are open about it. If you want a different outcome, you have to do something different — and now would seem to be a good time to try.

Consulting companies are not your friends. The bigger the company, the larger the gap.

It’s the nature of business: consultants are naturally conflicted to some extent with the public sector. Some are so driven by their culture to win at all costs, ethical behaviour is set aside.

The APS hasn’t helped either, structurally and practically reducing competition and opportunity, thereby increasing the potential for conflict.

It’s too simplistic to say all consultants are bad, or that we won’t use them. That’s self-defeating, denying access to the expertise that you need. It’s how you handle the conflict, and how you get value from an engagement, that matters.

I would like to think we offer something useful to the current conversation, so read on.

The values are in conflict

For companies with board ownership, those that are listed or are partnerships, growth must be their mantra. Partners gain more influence the larger their business, lead consultants are promoted on growth, and business development managers are rewarded on sales.

Public companies grow or share price plummets. It’s when the culture values growth at any cost the behaviours like we have seen at PwC become acceptable, and that’s unacceptable.

Value in the public sector is harder to articulate than in the private sector. One spends money for a social good, the other makes money for their good. With business-to-business, the measure is the value added to the bottom line. It is a common measure and easy to align goals. With business to government, it’s a different measure and the outcomes harder to align and measure.

The values each are seeking are fundamentally in conflict. Equally, though, the fact that each party is seeking different value is the opportunity. If they learn your language but you don’t learn theirs, you are going to struggle.

The need to manage the conflict is not new.

History repeating

The more things change, the more they seem to stay the same. In 2001, Enron collapsed in what has been recognised as one of the world’s largest corporate scandals. The collapse ultimately led to the demise of Arthur Andersen, the US Sarbanes-Oxley Act and the restructuring of the Big Five consultancy firms.

At that time, Arthur Andersen was a powerhouse with 85,000 accountants, auditors and consultants worldwide. It was complicit with Enron in hiding shady accounting practices. The resulting investigations discovered even more shady practices by Andersen across multiple companies.

The Enron senior executive and whistle-blower Sherron Watkins said on BBC in 2021: “Enron was able to push Andersen around”. Andersen had lucrative, non-audit consulting work from Enron, and did not want to jeopardise the relationship.

Andersen seemed to do whatever it would take to protect its revenue — and its culture was such that it allowed the behaviour. Holy shades of robodebt with PwC withdrawing advice unfavourable to senior public servants, on the nod and a wink of those public servants.

Repeated bad behaviour isn’t an accident, it’s cultural, and PwC wasn’t alone in robodebt.

Wait, there’s more …

Enron and Andersen caused seismic repercussions in the industry. The Big Five (now Four) recognised the conflict of interest and sought to split out their audit and accounting from advisory. Andersen created Accenture.

KMPG spun off Bearing Point in 2001 and no longer trades in Australia. PwC sold its consulting arm to IBM, creating IBM Consulting. Ernst and Young sold its consulting arm to Capgemini, which isn’t an accounting firm. Deloitte decided at the 11th hour not to split and chose to manage conflicts of interest through internal processes.

A kind person would say the companies chose to restructure because they recognised the inherent conflict that existed between audit and advice. A less kind person might think it was to address the poor market associations of Enron and Andersen, to avoid more savage Sarbanes-Oxley controls, and to strategically unlock what value they could in a market under challenge.

I suspect the self-interest of the partners in most of those companies was at the core of their decision-making. Nothing right about it, just what’s right for me.

You might consider the size of PwC, KPMG and EY consulting arms today. Their responses to the senate inquiry into the management of conflicts of interest are resoundingly similar between companies. I do wonder how similar the current submissions are to those they made in the early 2000s to the US Congress post-Enron.

PwC is not alone in making poor choices.

KPMG and NSW Treasury is another recent failure. KPMG won the lion’s share of Department of Transport and NSW Treasury work in 2021 — about $9 million of revenue from each. KPMG also managed to provide conflicting advice on the same topic to the two agencies, and it was exposed that they sought to change their reports internally to satisfy their clients.

If the work is large enough, keeping the work is all-important: PwC, Andersen, KPMG.

One might suspect that the processes that are in place are more about compliance with legislation than self-choice around good behaviour.

We know process controls are useful but are insufficient for avoiding conflicts. The behaviours are inherent in the size, scale and drive for growth. We also know there is value in the size and scale of the large consulting firms and services businesses. They are big for a reason.

The buyer is fostering the conflict

There is mass procurement across government of the big companies. It’s easy for the buyer and a strategically poor choice.

The table below shows awarded contracts and amendments over an almost five-year period — chosen because it reflects the last refresh of the Defence Major Service Provider contracts. That is a special case where Defence procurement organisation mandates, against all logic or principle, four companies get all of the work.

Big companies do advisory work because they want intimacy and influence. Their objective isn’t small work for one or two people, it’s large work for tens and hundreds. The stakes are high, in both winning work and retaining the work.

These numbers in Table 1 clearly reflect their success in winning both advisory and delivery work.

Caution is required when seeking advice on what is needed from those who have the most to gain from delivering on the advice. To do so is to invite the fox into the henhouse.

Big companies are big for a reason, and they have a lot to offer — just put them in their own “house”. It is the buyer’s responsibility to create a framework that keeps itself safe, arguably by fostering an industry that delivers advice independent of delivery, thereby reducing the potential for conflict.

Today, the APS does the opposite. Buying patterns clearly indicate a leaning towards the big companies. Public reporting, unfortunately, doesn’t address the lack of opportunity only what was contracted.

My guess is that small companies don’t even get a chance, and the buyers are so conservative that they won’t take a chance. In Defence, they have mandated against giving small companies a chance.

The current conflicts aren’t surprising; it’s how industry behaves. What’s surprising is that the APS has created the environment, perhaps because it’s safe and easy.

It might be tactically simple, but it is a strategic failure. The approach has stifled the growth of any alternatives, and strangled competition.

In the end, it’s been an own-goal.

Build sustainable, independent competition

It’s not that smaller companies don’t have conflicts, but separating its procurement of advice from solution delivery will reduce the impact of self-serving behaviours.

The large companies can provide advice; they simply can’t provide advice and implement it in the same role.

More importantly, the APS ought to be fostering the growth of a national capability of independent advisory services, as well as delivery. Such a move would give the APS options and free itself from the risks of major companies behaving exactly the way major companies behave — in their interests, not yours.

For Defence, it would develop a sovereign capability, which it speaks about so often but has clearly neglected with its above-the-line advisory and support work.

The Commonwealth Procurement Regulations state that work costing less than $500,000 needs to be offered to SMEs. This is a ridiculously low number with which to engage a company to do anything effective.

Don’t create rules that have little effect or that people have to find ways to work around to be effective. That is simply a recipe for disaster.

I might write in a bit more detail on the topic of fostering an Australian industry advisory capability next time.

But in the meantime …

While some behaviours are clearly egregious and warrant an appropriate response and sanction the “big” companies are, in general, behaving in exactly the way the way the market expects, and they are designed to operate. It shouldn’t be surprising, nor should one be angered.

Unfortunately, the APS has provided an environment in which the behaviours thrive. Procurement practices are simple and safe. But simple and safe isn’t the job that the public expects of the APS — it’s professionalism and value for money.

In the end, if we want a different outcome, we are going to have to do something differently.

