Hauling the SES into the data fold for a new era of public administration

The APS is due for a whole-of-government data glow-up, with a Budget commitment of “significant and targeted investment in data and digital capability” to deliver better services to citizens. But beyond the infrastructure investments, major efforts to deliver training of the top ranks of the public service are also underway.

How more sophisticated data insights can elevate public administration and policymaking has become a growing concern for the government.

Once an almost exclusive purview of data-gathering agencies like the Australian Tax Office or the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a digital, connected world of mobile devices and almost constant internet connectivity means institutions have never had access to so much rich data or opportunity to use it ways that can lead to better services and smarter decision-making.

Now everyone from the departments of education and health to the ABC is mining anonymised citizen information to extract the facts from what used to be decisions made based on ‘gut feel’ or some powerful anecdotal evidence.

Some of the government’s cutting-edge data initiatives were showcased at a data forum in Canberra on Wednesday.

The ABS’s Dr David Gruen, Australia’s top statistician and head of the Australian Public Service data profession, outlined what strides in capability uplift were being made to make the most of these growing data assets.

“Data professionals are increasingly accessing this deluge of data and using it to derive insights of value both privately. Think about the most valuable companies in the world these days — they’re all data companies in one way or another but also for public policy purposes,” Gruen said.

“Being able to access and use data for public policy development and efficient service delivery has become a prominent part of the successful operation of the public service.

“Data is also a focus of the government’s agenda,” he added, referencing public service minister Katy Gallagher’s clear commitments to data-driven policy goals and an initial strategy that was released last week.

“This heightened interest and availability of data brings into focus how important it is to lift data capability across the public service,” he said.

Building a fit-for-purpose APS capable of meeting the contemporary demands of society, often referred to as an era of unprecedented polycrises, means getting smarter about how data is used. In addition to ensuring the public service has the right tools and processes to safely store and manage that data, further training is required to equip mandarins with the necessary perspective to know how it can be used to develop better policy advice, regulation and services.

Gruen, whose career in the public service started 34 years ago, has never been one to shy away from the power of data and has witnessed over the decades how the digital revolution has created a “deluge of data” that he says he wants more government employees to be more confident in using.

Citing a key recommendation from the 2018 independent review ‘Our public service, our future’, also known as the Thodey review, the Australian statistician explained that the creation of three professional streams across human resources, digital and data was the way the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) responded to concerns about the APS lacking capability expertise to deliver for modern Australia.

The data stream, which was set up in September 2020, partners with agencies across the APS to co-design initiatives, programs and resources, that go some way to upskill and embed mission-critical data knowledge throughout government.

“The data profession’s focus is on lifting data capability in the public service. It does this by doing a range of things: recruiting people with data skills into the APS; developing training courses, including for the SES, who are not data professionals mostly but who increasingly need to understand the data aspects of their roles; providing a members community platform where members of the data profession create communities of practice, share ideas, and access learning resources; defining data capabilities to enable individuals and agencies to assess their range of data capabilities, and respond to any identified gaps; encouraging diversity of people in data roles, and creating career pathways and development opportunities,” Gruen said.

Gruen went on to tell the forum that most roles in the public service today required a level of data literacy previously unimaginable, and departments and agencies were hungry to hire more people with deep data expertise.

The hiring of data graduates into the APS since 2021 has grown from 65 graduates placed in 11 government agencies to projections that in 2024 there will be about 360 graduate offers made into 40 agencies.

“It gives a sense of the level of interest in data by prospective graduates that there have been more applicants to the data graduate stream — over 1400 for the 2024 intake — than to any of the other specialists streams. So data really is the ‘new black’,” Gruen said.

But bringing the senior leadership of the APS up to scratch in data capability terms has been another effort entirely.

The data professional stream engaged the ANU to help develop training and leadership courses for SES-level mandarins with the goal of lifting data literacy. The pilot version of that course was conducted in 2021 and another five iterations of the program have been delivered to a total of 111 SES personnel from 19 agencies. One more course will be delivered to another 20 SES staff before the end of the financial year.

“Post-course collaboration amongst course participants is encouraged by our dedicated group on the members community platform. Given its success and the obvious demand the course is going to continue into next financial year,” Gruen said.

“I sometimes joke that the target audience for this course is SES officers who have heard of the security and other benefits of putting datasets in the cloud but who would be hard-pressed to explain exactly what the cloud is,” he added.

Plans are in the works to develop a similar data literacy course for EL2-level public servants, in addition to a suite of resource and training modules with more technical content.

Another batch of training designed for the 2023 cohort of data grads has been piloted with a focus on evaluating and improving the training modules to be delivered later this year.

“These training modules cover data in the APS, trust in government, evidence-based decision making, data storytelling and visualisation, and the APS data professional and uplifting data capabilities — so there’s a broad range of topics in these courses,” Gruen said.

The data professional stream has also joined forces with the digital professional stream to reinforce their online communities of practice, and improve the network of the APS’s data professionals. That platform was launched in August 2022.

The government data forum was held in partnership with the Graduate Data Network (GDN), the Office of the National Data Commissioner (ONDC), the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), APS Data Profession, and IPAA ACT.

READ MORE:

New APS professional stream to lift data capability across workforce