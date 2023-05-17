Victorian treasurer tight-lipped on public service job cuts

Job cuts to Victoria’s public sector haven’t been ruled out to combat the debt-ridden state Budget but a projected return to surplus is not in jeopardy.

The public sector is bracing for savage job cuts when the Victorian Budget is delivered on Tuesday, and treasurer Tim Pallas did little to quell those fears on Wednesday.

Preparing to hand down his ninth Budget, Pallas said the government was looking at ways to better manage how public money was spent.

“It is critically important the taxpayer have confidence that as a government we’re deploying the effort and the resources of the state – the taxpayer dollars – to the areas that they rate as being important,” he said.

“They will see that demonstrated in this budget.”

Victoria’s public sector wage bill is forecast to reach $37 billion for this financial year before rising to more than $40 billion in another three years.

The Age reported in March that Department of Treasury and Finance secretary David Martine had written to department heads “ordering them to detail plans to cut their budgets by 10% without harming front-line services”. It estimated a cut of this size could mean the loss of more than 5,000 public servant jobs.

Pallas would not say whether the government would set a target for the number of jobs to go.

“All of that will be revealed in the context of the Budget,” he said.

The Community and Public Sector Union said government departments have been told to prepare to cut 10% of ongoing staff to help the Budget to a surplus in the fourth year.

“What a bunch of Labor pretenders,” a CPSU spokesman said.

“They’re targeting ongoing jobs and relying on insecure workers to fiddle forward estimates but departments have to work through Department of Premier and Cabinet guidance that’ll come after the Budget on how a cut this size can be achieved.

“The service will not accept this attack on secure work and will return the favour at every opportunity.”

Pallas rebuffed suggestions it would be a horror Budget but conceded it would be very difficult given the economic climate and state of Victoria’s finances.

“Just as households are encountering difficulties in managing their household budgets because of high inflation and rising interest rates … that is having an impact on the government’s balance sheet,” he said.

“It’s difficult. There’s no doubt about that.”

Victoria’s net debt is predicted to hit $165.9 billion by mid-2026, with annual interest repayments tipped to rise from $3.86 billion to $7.32 billion across the next four years.

Those economic forecasts and others will be updated next week but Pallas confirmed Victoria’s projected return to surplus in 2025-26 was not under threat from rising interest repayments.

“We’ve got a four-step [Budget repair] plan. We’ll stick to that plan,” he said.

READ MORE:

Victorian public servants get 3% pay rise, union says it’s not enough