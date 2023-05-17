Victoria’s integrity agencies criticised for ‘record-keeping failures’

The Public Record Office of Victoria has warned the state’s public servants to sharpen up their record-keeping following a review of integrity agency reports.

The PROV analysed investigative and integrity agency reports published over 11 years, with each classified according to whether it found problems or recommended solutions.

“Record-keeping remains a constant theme in regulatory audit reports, with a continual appearance of record-keeping failures across all sectors of government,” the PROV report said. “Record-keeping failures are systemic, chronic and pervasive.”

“Over 50% of the reports analysed identified record-keeping issues and/or made specific record-keeping recommendations.

“The reports consistently find that full and accurate records are not being created and captured, that it is difficult to find reliable data and information, that processes and systems are inadequate, that security is poorly managed, and that staff lack the necessary knowledge and skills.”

Better resourcing would fix the problems identified by regulatory agencies, the PROV report said.

“This requires recognition and support from senior management,” the report said. “It needs to be included in governance and auditing programs, with regular monitoring and reporting so that weaknesses and gaps can be resolved.

“Record-keeping controls need to be applied to all systems which store and manage information and to all data storage environments. Record keeping requirements also need to be included in contractual arrangements when government functions are outsourced, to ensure that critical records are created, retained for as long as lawfully required and can be obtained when needed.”

Each of the four agencies looked at by the PROV was separately covered in the report.

From 354 reports by the Victorian Auditor General’s Office, 108 identified records management issues and 58 included recommendations for record-keeping improvement.

There were 109 reports done by the Victorian ombud — 54 had problems in record-keeping and 24 had recommendations to fix processes.

Eleven out of 29 reports issued by the Independent Broad-based Anti-Corruption Commission had records management criticisms. Seven contained recommendations to fix processes and procedures.

Nine local government inspectorate reports were also looked at by the PROV. Three reports contained issues; one contained recommendations to address record-keeping concerns.

READ MORE:

National Archives ‘struggled to fulfil its mandate’