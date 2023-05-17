Zombie apocalypse unleashed by APSC

The Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) has informed the federal public service that all agreements made prior to 1 January 2010 will automatically sunset on December 7.

The APSC noted that most agencies would not be relying on these so-called “zombie agreements”, but said it was possible some such agreements could have technical applications to some employees.

Agencies must notify employees covered by zombie agreements about their termination, unless an extension application is made to extend the default period.

The circular comes after amendments were made to the Fair Work Legislation, which sunsets all zombie agreements.

“No employee currently covered by an enterprise agreement that was made after 1 January 2010 (regardless of whether it has passed its nominal expiry date or has been supplemented by a determination) will be covered by a zombie agreement,” the circular read.

The Fair Work Commission (FWC) has posted a list containing potential relevant agreements on its website.

The FWC said not every agreement included in the list is a zombie agreement as some have already ceased to operate. The commission is also continuously updating the list to make it “as comprehensive as possible”.

The APSC is encouraging federal public sector agencies to review both their own records and the FWC’s list, consider whether any such agreements exist for their agency and whether any employees would be covered, and notify those employees in accordance with notice requirements.

“In some cases, the coverage of zombie agreements is uncertain,” the APSC circular said.

“Where an employee may be covered by a zombie agreement, agencies are encouraged to take a cautious approach and notify potentially affected employees.”

An agency that wishes to extend such an agreement must consult with the APSC first.

