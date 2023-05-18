Movers & Shakers: Former Defence sec joins Australia-China board

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 1

At the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner, Andre Castaldi was appointed assistant commissioner, regulation & strategy (CDR) and Sarah Ghali was appointed assistant commissioner, regulation & strategy.

Cindylee McGhie moved from the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts to take up the role of assistant coordinator-general corporate at the National Emergency Management Agency.

Jocelyn Cooper shifted from Treasury to take up the role of general manager at the Department of Industry, Science and Resources.

At the Australian Digital Health Agency, Lauren Toyne was promoted to branch manager, program & project delivery.

Former Defence sec joins National Foundation for Australia-China Relations Advisory Board

Former secretary of Defence Professor Duncan Lewis joined the National Foundation for Australia-China Advisory Board, amongst several new appointments.

The other five new appointees were: Art Gallery of New South Wales curator of Chinese Art Dr Yin Cao, Macquarie University associate professor Dr Courtney Fung, Energy Australia non-executive director Marina Go, Australia-China Youth Dialogue chair Dr Jade Little, Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity director Sharon Lewin and Lowy Institute senior fellow for East Asia Richard McGregor.

Pru Bennett was reappointed chair.

The rest of the board is made up of:

Rowan Callick , author and journalist

, author and journalist Wesa Chau , CEO, Cultural Intelligence

, CEO, Cultural Intelligence Philip Chronican , chair, National Australia Bank

, chair, National Australia Bank Douglas Gautier , CEO and artistic director, Adelaide Festival Centre

, CEO and artistic director, Adelaide Festival Centre Professor Rory Medcalf , head, ANU National Security College

, head, ANU National Security College Professor Brian Schmidt, vice chancellor, Australian National University

DFAT secretary Jan Adams is the ex officio member of the board.

National Autism Strategy Oversight Council members

Six Australian government officials were appointed to the Oversight Council for the National Autism Strategy:

Co-chair Luke Mansfield – Department of Social Services

– Department of Social Services Dannie Edmonds – Department of Education,

– Department of Education, Simon Cotterell – Department of Health and Aged Care,

– Department of Health and Aged Care, Erin Rule – Department of Employment and Workplace Relations,

– Department of Employment and Workplace Relations, Dr Sam Bennett – National Disability Insurance Agency and

– National Disability Insurance Agency and Genevieve Quilty – Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

The eight autistic community and sector members are co-chair of the council Clare Gibellini, Andrew Pfeiffer, Andrew Shim, Heidi La Paglia Reid, Jenny Karavolos, Nicholas Glover, Renay Barker-Mulholland and Sebastian Langdon-Macmillan.

The council is rounded out by two research and professional sector members: associate professor Josephine Barbaro and Victoria Gottliebsen.

VICSES CEO

Victoria State Emergency Service (VICSES) CEO Stephen Griffin will not renew his role at the end of his current term, formally finishing up in May 2024.

Having started in the role back in May 2014, Victorian emergency services minister Jaclyn Symes said Griffin leaves behind a “proud legacy”.

The VICSES board and the state government will look for his replacement.

ACT Director of Public Prosecutions

The director of public prosecutions (DPP) Shane Drumgold in the ACT has requested leave, with deputy DPP Anthony Williamson acting in the role until June 13.

The announcement comes during the inquiry into the ACT’s handling of Bruce Lehrmann’s case following Brittany Higgins’ allegation of sexual assault by Lehrmann. Lehrmann has strenuously denied Higgins’ claim and no findings have been made against him.

PwC nabs former mandarin

Consultancy PwC Australia has appointed former Victorian Department of Economic Development, Jobs, Transport and Resources secretary Simon Phemister as a partner, according to the AFR.

The appointment comes during the PwC confidential tax leak scandal, with former Telstra CEO Ziggy Switkowski appointed by the consultancy to lead an inquiry into the matter.

NSW Surgicial Taskforce

NSW Health deputy secretary, system sustainability and performance Matthew Daly was appointed to chair the NSW Surgical Taskforce alongside South Western Sydney Local Health District program director of surgery Neil Merrett.

The pair has been tasked with finding ways to reduce surgery wait times.

“The taskforce will examine a range of best-practice models, including by safely increasing day-only surgery, boosting virtual care and remote monitoring of patients, enhancing systems of referrals and assessment of patients by multidisciplinary teams, and by maximising the efficiency of operating theatres for planned surgery,” Merrett said.

SA Housing Infrastructure Planning and Development Unit head

Elinor Walker was named the inaugural head of the Housing Infrastructure Planning and Development Unit, a new unit within the SA Department for Trade and Investment.

Walker is a former State Planning Commissioner member.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the housing sector, state agencies, local government and importantly executive director Sally Smith and the PLUS team to ensure we have a well-considered, efficient and coordinated planning approach,” Walker said on her appointment.

NT Health CEO

Dr Marco Briceno’s interim appointment as the CEO of NT Health has been made permanent.

Bricano had been acting in the role since October last year, with over 20 years as a medical practitioner.

“Transformative work is already well underway to help us achieve our vision of providing high quality and contemporary care that is aligned to the latest standards, but is adapted to the uniqueness of the Territory, including the cultural needs of our patients and our communities,” Briceno said on his appointment.

SA Department for Child Protection CEO

Experienced public servant Jackie Bray was appointed the chief executive of the Department for Child Protection in South Australia.

Bray’s current role is head of the Office for the Early Years within the Department for Education. Prior to that, she spent nearly a decade at the Department of Correctional Services.

Before Bray starts her five-year term on June 1, public service commissioner Erma Ranieri will continue to act as the interim child protection chief executive.

Regional Development Trust chair

David Caddy was appointed chair of the Western Australian Regional Development Trust.

Caddy is a former WA Planning Commission chair, with a career spanning over 40 years in urban and regional planning.

He replaces outgoing chair Brendan Hammond, who had been in the role since 2017.

Aqwest Board reappointments

Also in Western Australia, Apprentice and Traineeship Company CEO Stan Liaros was reappointed chair of the Aqwest Board.

Additionally, retired certified practising accountant Patricia Scaffidi was reappointed to the board.

The rest of the board is made up of Tresslyn Smith, Rhonda Norman, Wendy Giles and Mick Murray.