FIFA Women’s World Cup is the time for all jurisdictions to be bold about women in sport

Australians are not prepared for the passion, ambition and level of support for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, thinks the director of the Victorian Office for Women in Sport and Recreation.

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is being hosted in Australia and New Zealand for the first time, in July and August.

Sarah Styles said the FIFA tournament is a “fantastic opportunity” for other jurisdictions to think about their bold ambitions for increasing the participation of women and girls in sport.

Styles hopes a government office like hers would be established within each jurisdiction, including at the federal level.

“We’re currently the only office of our type in Australia, and I can’t wait till I can no longer say that,” Styles said.

The tournament itself was acknowledged within the Women’s Budget Statement, with the May federal Budget committing $2.1 million to the Department of Health and Aged Care and the Australian Sports Commission to encourage the participation of women in sport generally.

The Victorian government is the Australian jurisdiction investing the most (as of March 2023) out of the federal and state jurisdictions, according to Football Australia’s Legacy ‘23 overview for the tournament.

Styles pointed out that while the Australian Sports Commission does good work, with programs such as Women Leaders in Sport, some policy levers at the federal level could be used to eliminate major barriers.

“A major area of disparity is that visibility gap in our media. The representation of women in sport in media is a fraction of what’s still given to male counterparts,” Styles said.

“What are the conversations that could be had to drive that change?” she continued.

“Because ultimately, we’re working one hand tied behind our back unless we start to get changed there.”

The importance of increasing gender parity in all sports for Styles is twofold: as the biggest growth opportunity for sporting codes and the prevalence of sports in the Australian community.

“There is nothing that shapes the mood of Australia and Victoria like sport does,” Styles said.

“If sport is showcasing an extremely skewed version of our community[… that it’s only men who are put on a pedestal and celebrated as heroes, that’s actually having an influence far beyond sport.

“That’s shaping what this country looks like.”

For Styles, it is not a matter of sport being reflective of culture but one of sport shaping culture.

“The changes that have been made in sport around the visibility and opportunities for women elite athletes, I fundamentally believe that is shaping who we as a country [are] celebrating, and it’s changing and raising the bar for what we accept as normal somewhere else,” Styles said.

Sport can be a “massive catalyst for change”, she added.

“Sport often is at the forefront of many of our social issues. You think about anti-racism, you think about marriage equality, you think about the current work that many of the professional clubs are doing around the Voice,” she said.

Several sporting organisations have stated their support for a Voice to Parliament ahead of the referendum later this year, including so far the AFL, Rugby Australia, Commonwealth Games Australia, the NRL, the Australian Olympic Committee, Tennis Australia and Football Australia.

Styles views the role she has as a gift, telling The Mandarin it was special to have a role where it was a hybrid between a typical public service role and one involving public advocacy similar to a commissioner.

“It’s not just about the program delivery and it’s not just about the behind-the-scenes policy development, you are actually at the front of this, you are actually out there advocating directly on what this looks like,” Styles said.

The director mentioned the Change Our Game campaign run by her office as well as stakeholder events such as their International Women’s Day event.

“The ability to be able to do that is really special. We do not take it for granted how fortunate we are to have the ability to focus, and the ability to bring to life, the change that we’re trying to drive,” Styles said.

