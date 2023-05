Solid Budget, but no true reform until robodebt nettle is grasped

The Budget has landed along with its now-you-see-it-but-next-year-you-won’t surplus. Sensibly. Solidly. Not a “back in black” coffee mug in sight. Or a cigar. Or tax reform, but that’s for another Budget. Perhaps.

It may not be a Goldilocks Budget –­ there’s plenty of disgruntlement ­– but it’s definitely a Labor one, as a former secretary of both the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and Finance, Mike Keating, has pointed out elsewhere.

There is also enough of a reset in the Australian Public Service when it comes to programs, staffing, contracting (hello PWC) and the reform agenda, for the minister for finance and public service Katy Gallagher to declare that it’s now up to the APS to get on with the job.