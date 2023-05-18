Counter-coup strategies vital to maintaining regional peace, says expert

A parliamentary committee looking at how Australia can best support democracies in its region has been told Australians who are training military personnel in other nations embed respect for democratic institutions, military law and military ethics in their work.

Griffith University professor Charles Sampford told the Joint Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade inquiry into supporting democracy in our region that counter strategies can prevent coups in smaller countries.

“The coup d’etat is a disease of the modern state, but it’s a disease that can be prevented, especially in democracies,” said Sampford, who is the director of the university’s Institute for Ethics, Governance and Law.

“I’ve argued for many years for a range of counter-coup strategies to be built in. The earlier that they’re built in, the more effective they’re likely to be.

“All of these things Australia can both bottle, in what it does, and assist other countries with.”

Sampford, who has consulted on global governance issues for governments around the world, said there are fundamental principles at the heart of developing counter strategies for democracies that Australia assists.

“Partly it’s about military training and recognising the civilian supremacy of democratic institutions and partly it’s about military law and military ethics, which we should adhere to ourselves and extend to the many others that we train,” Sampford said.

One of the ways the discussion about making a democracy resilient and resistant to coups, according to Sampford, is for any discussions with countries to be had in the context of their different political and religious traditions.

Sampford said most traditions have elements that support good governance.

“So it is an invaluable part of this that we have dialogues on government values between different traditions so that those who are defending democracy and democratic values in these countries are not being told: ‘This is a Western idea about how we should govern ourselves; we should reject that because we are different because we are Hindus’ — or Muslims or Buddhists, as is the case in Myanmar,” Sampford said.

“It is valuable generally, not just for this, to have dialogues and governance values where we recognise that each tradition has both good governance and bad governance traditions.”

