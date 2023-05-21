PSsst! Unsatisfying biscuits saving the bottom line

Secretaries chew the fat with high-flier post-Budget

Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers’ NPC address in the Great Hall of Parliament last Wednesday was an opportunity for some of our nation’s hard-working mandarins to show their support for the government after delivering the 2023-24 Budget.

It was also an opportunity for the likes of PM&C head Glyn Davis, Treasury boss Dr Steven Kennedy, Finance’s Jenny Wilkinson, DEWR’s Natalie James and Home Affairs’ Mike Pezzullo to let off some steam and enjoy one another’s company in a more relaxed atmosphere after what has undoubtedly been a huge power of work between the previous budget just six months ago.

Peppered amongst the circular tables of government and public service power-brokers, keen to hear Chalmers add further context to his economic vision fresh after the theatrics of Budget night, were a number of lobbyists, influencers and captains of industry.

In prime position at the secretaries’ table was none other than outgoing Qantas CEO Alan Joyce who was being regaled with tales of something fascinating by Pezzullo.

Polly want a cracker?

The following day, Katy Gallagher swooped in to pay the Department of Finance a visit, and thank the public servants for all their efforts in birthing this government’s second Budget.

In a cute Instagram story, which included a 180-degree perspective of the glistening glass insides of the department’s atrium area, the public service minister’s video cut away to a photo with Wilkinson.

Turns out the pair have a coded way of sharing thanks — with tokens of appreciation in the form of bland biscuits.

“I ducked down to the Finance Dept today to thank the hardworking public servants who helped us put together our second budget,” senator Gallagher’s Instagram post read.

“And after chatting to @karlstefanovic this week, I couldn’t possibly keep all the Milk Arrowroot’s that @arnottsbiscuits sent me, to myself!”

The post attracted a few derisive remarks from people in the Pharmaceutical lobby. One weird sycophant also wrote under the photo: “You’re very generous Katy! Your department and secretary are proud to serve you and the Australian people. Good luck with estimates preparation, you have done extraordinarily well 🤗.”

If you’re wondering what in the flying biscuit is going on, we’ve done some digging and can enlighten you (kind of) with a few crumbs.

In early May, senator Gallagher made an appearance on the television show Today to discuss the government’s commitment to working through cost-of-living pressures for everyday Australians.

While being interviewed by host Karl Stefanovic, the handsomely-paid television personality asked the minister whether she had a hand in starving Finance staff by prohibiting lavish biscuits from being stocked in the department’s kitchen cupboards.

“I hear that you’re replacing Tim Tams with Milk Arrowroot. Is that true?,” Stefanovic asked.

“We expect government departments to ensure that every dollar they spend is wisely spent. So I wouldn’t object to a Tim Tam being changed to an Arrowroot,” Gallagher said.

“But we have been very clear and you’ll see this in the Budget. Where we can make savings we’re making those savings.

“We’re asking departments to tighten their belt but we’re also investing in them to make sure they provide services the Australian people want and need,” she said.

Coles is currently selling Milk Arrowroot for $2.50 a packet, while Tim Tims are being sold at a special price of two for $6. How much of the 50-cent savings have contributed to the projected Budget surplus, we wonder?

Can someone in Finance email us to confirm whether this sorry state of affairs is true: media@themandarin.com.au

Feeling the pinch? Angus Taylor wants you to blame Canberra, not the Kremlin

While we’re on the subject of the Budget, here’s our favourite excerpt from shadow treasurer Angus Taylor’s own NPC address this week:

“[The problem is] governments responding by treating the symptoms not the source of inflation. This Budget makes that very mistake,” Taylor said, slamming Australia’s high core inflation of levels (6.6%) relative to other major economies such as the UK, US and Canada.

“[The Budget] gives with one hand, while taking away with the other with higher prices and higher taxes. It means the Reserve Bank is slamming the brakes at the same time as the government has the foot on the accelerator, and when you do that you wreck the engine.

“The RBA’s latest monetary policy decision should have rung out like an alarm bell through the government about the urgency of the challenge.

“Inflation is now coming from Canberra, not the Kremlin, and it is Canberra’s problem to solve,” he said.

We wonder whether you can buy any Arnott’s Milk Arrowroot biccies in Moscow these days. They seem to cure all kinds of financial woes.

Hardiman’s ode to the light

Following his resignation earlier this year, FOI commissioner Leo Hardiman has waxed poetic on his LinkedIn on his final day in the role.

Hardiman started the post with this quote from the illustrious Maya Angelou: “Light and shadow are opposite sides of the same coin. We can illuminate our paths or darken our way. It is a matter of choice”.

He also thanked the FOI team for its “capacity to maintain a sense of humour and share a laugh at the ridiculous while soldiering on with the task at hand”.

The now-former commissioner ended his post with these pearls of wisdom for those working in the FOI space: “Stay Strong. Be Brave. Choose Light.”

In Soviet Russia, parking fines you!

Those darn Russians have almost $90,000 worth of speeding, parking and traffic fine, as reported by The Guardian.

Good ol’ diplomatic immunity means DFAT can do nothing except ask politely for the Russians to pay the fines.

Seems unlikely much will happen in regards to the fines, given the Russian embassy’s stoush with the National Capital Authority over the embassy’s lease termination as well as the Ukraine-sized elephant in the room.

But, as The Guardian points out, the revelation of the outstanding fines means Russia has overtaken the Saudis in how much is due in unpaid driving fines. Поздравления!

Further, FOI documents from DFAT reveal they sent letters in December 2022 following up on fines to the following countries’ respective representatives: Afghanistan, Algeria, Bhutan, Cyprus, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Malaysia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Spain, Sudan, Taipei, Tonga, United Arab Emirates, the UK, the USA, Vanuatu, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe.

How accurate is Netflix’s The Diplomat?

Speaking of diplomats, Netflix’s new show The Diplomat has risen a few eyebrows on what it got right and wrong about the wild world of embassies.

A few outlets asked diplomats for their takes on the accuracy of the series (caution: the links included contain spoilers for the show, we’ll try to keep it spoiler-light).

Looking at the views expressed in Politico, The Guardian and The New York Times, we’ve distilled some of the key takeaways from diplomatic circles.

As the show focuses on the new US ambassador to the UK (played by Keri Russell), former diplomats say the show does not quite understand the power dynamics within the “special relationship” between the US and the UK.

Certain processes on Russell’s character’s appointment were excluded from the show. It’s also been pointed out everyone is a bit too attractive and witty.

And what it got right includes its use of diplomatic jargon, how posh poms tend to be at that level of government, as well as a woman taking a “watch and learn” approach to a sticky situation as opposed to the male “marking their territory” approach.

Our production editor Felicity Neale called the show “too stupid for words” and our journalist Anna MacDonald said it was “fine if you like to see people talking rapidly about hypothetical foreign affairs crises”.

Say it like you mean it

If, when you’re looking at the name Julian Bajkowski — one of The Mandarin’s finest reporters — your mind is picturing a badge, a cow, and pair of skis, please know that you should be visualising Tchaikovsky but with a B instead of the T.

APS Data Graduates unplugged

Canberra’s Rex Hotel hosted an engaging Australian Government Data Forum last week.

The annual event, run in partnership by IPAA ACT, the ONDC, the ABS, and the APS Data Profession, is a great networking opportunity for data and digital professionals to meet APS stewards and hear about how the government is progressing in this space.

All the regular captains of important government portfolios were in attendance.

Finance secretary Jenny Wilkinson reminded everyone why she’s the top dog of her department, sharing a similar public service origin story as Australian Statistician David Gruen by disclosing her career kicked off in monetary policy at the RBA.

The address was informative, inspiring and interesting, with the secretary urging attendees to consider all the different pathways a career in public service could forge.

“It’s really important that people who are not data specialists are increasingly thinking about the opportunities that may be presented by using data differently,” Wilkinson said of the APS’ focus on using data-driven levers to inform policy and decisions.

“They may not be able to do the data work themselves, but they need to be part of the whole project.

“Our ever-expanding use of data and digital technologies means we also need to pay attention to the very important safeguards around the use of data,” she said.

Wilkinson’s boss, finance and public service minister Katy Gallagher, also beamed in virtually to share some words about her data vision for the APS.

It wasn’t quite the futuristic display of 2008 when our King (then but a mere prince) dispatched a holographic version of himself to address the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi. But the minister, who was travelling through Cairns this week, demonstrated flexibility was one way to have your cake and eat it too (data capability has loomed large in Gallagher’s APS reform messaging, especially during Budget week).

The forum was compered by some of Canberra’s top tech honchos, including DTA CEO Chris Fechner and the National Data Commissioner Gayle Milnes.

Right at the very end, guests got to hear from some of the green mandarins from the Graduate Data Network team.

After a full day of data tool showcases, ambitious agency case studies and some uplifting thought leadership, the shadow period of Mercury in retrograde hit with full force.

Data scientist Samuel McMurray approached the podium to give a wrap on the work of the Graduate Data Network team and close the conference. But a third into his address, his laptop powered down, leaving the poor fellow to riff from memory.

Fortunately, a colleague found another laptop with McMurray’s speaking notes to salvage the ending. We feel for him.

Tune into the latest IPAA ACT ‘Work with purpose’ podcast (supported by the APSC) for more from McMurray, who has worked for the ATO for just over a year, and what he says about building digital capability in the public service.

Government comms haven’t learnt anything from compelling TikTok content, and it shows

Some of the Mandy team were indifferent to news of the TikTok ban on government devices. The Gen Zs among us already had deleted the app because it was becoming a time-sink, and our Millennial cohort has long regarded TikTok content as an intrusive assault in digital overload terms.

All this said, there’s no debate that sharp, snappy multimedia is preferred for online content. We’re over the yawn-inducing boredom of bland promotional videos that everybody from the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations to PM&C has been pushing on LinkedIn lately.

A real doozy guaranteed to put you to sleep has used some pretty hum-drum perspectives to try and chorale the APS into contributing to a new purpose statement that is currently under development for the public service.

Without wanting to be too mean to the stars of the video published by the APS reform team a fortnight ago, our verdict is that charisma is painfully lacking and nothing shared to camera says anything inspiring or profound beyond “we like having purpose at work”.

“Our voice matters,” one of the featured public servants says with a painfully flat delivery.

“It fosters an environment of openness, inclusivity, and transparency,” another speaker slowly recites, trying to remember their script.

We think the mundane video was well-intentioned. But this particular APS reform promo needs to get in the bin.

It fails some really basic communication101 because interspersed in the sober, carefully worded package are elements that make it something nobody wants to watch. Too long, too token, too much of a hard sell.

The background music, plucked from the archives of a Teletubbies episode, also leaves a lot to be desired. The tune diminishes what should be serious reform work aimed at addressing some of the cultural problems in the APS, which ultimately saw the horrific likes of robodebt birthed into the world.

For constructive purposes, we simply ask the professionals in charge of these digital assets: what is the point?

If your comms assets don’t land, take them offline.

If you have paid a consultant to produce this content, dump them now.

Can one of the fun memesters from the ABS or AEC comms teams please educate some of these content-makers that if you can’t cut through with your message, maybe it’s not even worth bothering in the first place.

It doesn’t even need to be that pithy — just follow the lead of the NSW government and splice a nation-building montage together, overlaid with some inspiration stock audio for a worthwhile two-minute video.

Try not to exceed two minutes, we don’t have the attention span.

If you must highlight talking heads in a vox-pop style fashion, do what this video does and keep it to 30 seconds or less.

#Mercibeaucoup.