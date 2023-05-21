Unions call crunch time on elusive NSW public sector pay rises

NSW premier Chris Minns has moved to temper rising public sector industrial hostility, sending in treasurer Daniel Mookhey and minister for industrial relations Sophie Cotsis to try and quell rising anger as the Health Services Union invoked work bans over inaction on promised wage rises.

A solidarity of union chiefs descended on Macquarie Street on Friday for urgent talks after the premier and his team started copping heavy fire from rank and file members over the lack of any firm date or offer on when pay rises — a key election promise — will come now that the 3% public sector wages cap has been dropped.

The union tension is a headache for the minority NSW Labor government after credit ratings agency S&P warned it was sniffing around growth in the public sector wages bill in the context of maintaining the state’s ‘AA+/Stable/A-1+’ credit rating that in turn underpins what the state pays back for borrowed money.

Unions are pushing for a pay rise north of 6% and the government is understood to have started out with an indicative figure of around 4%.

But is arguing it can’t give a timeline yet on the basis that the state’s entire industrial relations system needs an overhaul, including the purging of legislation passed by the O’Farrell government that allows the government of the day to impose a wage growth cap by regulation that also binds the NSW Industrial Relations Commission.

In a statement from Mookhey and Cotsis issued after discussions with unions, the pair described the meeting as “constructive” and said that talks would continue this week.

“We made progress towards designing a cooperative industrial relations system and removing the Liberal/National’s wage cap,” Mookhey and Cotsis said.

“We all want to make sure essential workers can afford to stay in their chosen professions. We need them to deliver the world-class public services NSW deserves.

A major challenge for Minns is that the support of unions is regarded by most pollsters as instrumental in tipping out the previous government, especially on frontline services where the Coalition previously claimed significant improvements, like the creation of Service NSW.

The trade-off for that support was a commitment to public sector pay increases and an end to privatisations and outsourcing, the latter of which will take years to deliver because of the tight nature of contracts the previous government struck.

The Minns government’s initial offer of just 4% is also just 1% above the previous government’s cap, a figure that is also well behind what the federal government has offered its public servants, which is 10.5% over three years.

In Canberra, unions are demanding a 20% pay hike over three years even before any industrial action.

Growth in state wage books is more sensitive to copping credit rating downgrades because there are far more direct employees, especially in big employers like health, education, police and emergency services as well as transport and social services.

Another challenge for Minns is that most of the heavy lifting in terms of productivity gains and service improvements has been done in NSW, with Service NSW now providing frontline services as a retail and online one-stop-shop for multiple agencies across licensing, property, births deaths and marriages.

This means offsets to wage rises are much harder to find because the low-hanging fruit has already been banked by the previous government which completely recast agency employment contracts to create Service NSW, as well as merging former public transport statutory authorities into a single entity under Transport for NSW.

Notably, Transport for NSW is modelled in large part on Transport for London, including using a version of its Oyster electronic public transit ticketing that is locally branded as the Opal card.

Rail unions vehemently resisted the introduction of smartcard-based integrated ticketing during the last Labor government in NSW, stalling the rollout of the Tcard system that ultimately had only produced litigation when former premier Kristina Kenneally steered Labor into political oblivion when it last lost power.

Adding to that loss, aside from the spectre of the industrialised corruption of former factional warlords like Eddie Obeid, were disastrous decisions to oppose infrastructure renewal like the extension of the light rail network in Sydney’s inner west.

Minns and Labor are now facing choices about whether they complete major projects like the driverless Sydney Metro and arterial extensions and try to take some credit or dump them and plough the money back into wages.

Either way, there are big political risks in either course of action, especially as unions still control a large part of the candidate preselection process within the Labor Party, and the fact that Minns only achieved a minority government.

In the meantime, the Coalition opposition can savour the complications and morays of the new government finding its feet for four years, shouting programmatic thievery from the sidelines, as tries to rebuild from the worst internal bloodletting in two decades.

