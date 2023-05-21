Inquiry should examine links between public servants and consultants: Pocock

The way public servants interact with consultants must be examined as a part of the inquiry into consulting firms, says Greens senator Barbara Pocock.

Pocock is a member of the senate committee inquiring into management and assurance of integrity by consulting services. She wants a deep dive into how consulting firm representatives engage with the public sector, and how likely it is that informal contact between parties results in sensitive information being shared.

The inquiry was, in part, sparked by the controversy over the breach of confidentiality by former PwC partner Peter Collins that led to information about the design of laws that were meant to be an obstacle for multinational corporations seeking to avoid taxation being used by the firm to market tax dodging solutions to high worth technology sector clients.

A January 2016 email from a redacted sender names Collins as the provider of intelligence and notes that the firm had the ear of 14 companies that were expected to send $2.5 million the firm’s way for the tax division’s assistance in avoiding the new laws.

Pocock said the emails obtained from the Tax Practitioners Board by the senate raise a range of questions about the nature of confidentiality agreements, penalties that are in place when such agreements are breached, and the consequences for a firm that uses that information, and the clients that use such information restructure.

She said that there is also a question about consequences for people working in the Australian Taxation Office who are in close relationships with people in consulting firms that involve receiving calls on a regular basis.

Those calls might result, Pocock said, in an informal conversation that might result in information being passed on that “the company in its unscrupulous practices relies on”.

“If you read those emails there is a very convivial and informal exchange occurring between public servants and the offices of PwC. That’s my reading of them at least,” Pocock said.

“I think there are a whole lot of issues and relationships that deserve much closer examination so that we can as a committee and a parliament how such relationships should be regulated so the public can have confidence in them.”

Other issues of concern to Pocock are the revolving door between the public service and politics and a career in a consulting firm for individuals that have intimate knowledge of the government sector as well as the link between political donations and the amount of public sector contract work those donors get as a result.

“There would be very many Australians who would be concerned about the fact that very large amounts of money in donations are made to the major parties by companies that receive very large amounts of contracting and consulting funds,” Pocock said.

She said donations give rise to the question of whether a firm that wins a tender has a real or perceived conflict of interest because of its donations to one or other of the major political parties.

READ MORE:

Consultants are conflicted, which is why criticism is fair