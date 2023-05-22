Coutts-Trotter permanently takes on NSW treasury sec role

Michael Coutts-Trotter, the former secretary of NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet (DPC), has been permanently made secretary of the NSW Treasury.

A well-respected public servant, Coutts-Trotter had been acting in the role for the past month after taking over from Paul Grimes since the newly-elected government came to power.

In a note to staff seen by The Mandarin, Coutts-Trotter said he was “delighted, grateful and a little daunted” by the appointment.

“It’s a privilege to join you in such consequential, stimulating — and hopeful — work,” Coutts-Trotter wrote.

“‘Hope’, wrote the poet Seamus Heaney, is not ‘… optimism, which expects things to turn out well, but something rooted in the conviction that there is good worth working for’.

“Treasury has always struck me as a very clear-eyed place, astute about the challenges but never cynical, and always working for a better and fairer community.

“I’ll do all I can to help in that endeavour.”

The bureaucrat signed off the email with the signature “(no longer acting) secretary”.

NSW treasurer Daniel Mookhey said Coutts-Trotter had a “deep understanding” of the Treasury portfolio.

“I was hoping he would stay and I am extremely glad he has decided to do so,” Mookhey said.

“He brings an unparalleled understanding of the NSW public service. His intellect, leadership and experience will be invaluable to myself and the NSW government as we manage the fiscal and economic challenges ahead of us.”

Coutts-Trotter was appointed NSW DPC secretary by former premier Dominic Perrottet back in October 2021.

A month ago, it was revealed Coutts-Trotter’s former workplace DPC would be officially separated into two agencies from July 1: the Premier’s Department and the Cabinet Office.

When making the above announcement, NSW premier Chris Minns said Coutts-Trotter would be supporting the delivery of his first government budget which is due to be handed down on Tuesday, September 19.

Coutts-Trotter’s public service career not only includes his time leading the NSW public service as DPC secretary, but time at Family and Community Services, Education and Finance and Services.

Before joining the public service, he was previously the chief of staff for former Labor NSW treasurer Michael Egan.

The public servant spoke to The Mandarin about his views on the caretaker period prior to the NSW election, describing it as a serious responsibility of the public service to uphold democracy.