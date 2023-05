Thodey recommendations a year into Albanese’s watch

At his valedictory event, former APS commissioner Peter Woolcott suggested the government and APS leadership were now pursuing ‘Thodey on steroids’. Some have endorsed that view, referring to the partnership between Glyn Davis and Gordon de Brouwer as the ‘dream team’, now further consolidated by de Brouwer’s appointment as the new APS commissioner.

So, it is perhaps timely to do a stocktake of the action taken so far on the Thodey report’s recommendations, taking into account the recommendations agreed back in 2019 by the Morrison government, the pre-election commitment by Albanese to revisit the recommendations not agreed upon, and the Albanese government’s reform measures set out most recently in minister Gallagher’s Preface to Budget Paper 4.

A further and wider stocktake will be needed after the robodebt royal commission reports in July. While the secretaries board has established an integrity taskforce to examine issues revealed during the commission’s hearings, its terms of reference do not cover all the issues the commission asked me to report on earlier this year.