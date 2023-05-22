Sydney trains most efficient without passengers: Review blames ambitious timetables and black swans

Sydney Trains is a mess. There is a massive maintenance backlog for years to come, trains are still running late and the only way to fix the problem is to give Sydney Trains more autonomy and less centralised oversight.

That’s an unvarnished snapshot of the Minns government’s second major public transport probe, commissioned to find and catalogue systemic defects and problems with Sydney’s metropolitan rail network that cautions problems like late running are likely to continue.

It’s a report likely to have minister for transport Jo Haylen questioning whether such a frank and independent assessment is such a great idea politically given many of the problems Labor dined out on during its years in opposition are sheeted back to factors beyond the previous government’s control, with climate change, floods, the pandemic and the infamous black swan listed as causes.

Union stoppages also got a big special mention for blowing out rail maintenance times, delays that have a cascading effect hitting other work across the rest of the rail network, not exactly the soundbite the new minister will have been hoping for.

Penned by Carolyn Walsh, Peter Medlock and Arthur Smith, the initial laundry list of 12 largely uncontroversial recommendations has been accepted by the government.

For public servants, the big mover (well, not really) is the reversal of centralisation powers the previous government conferred upon itself to overcome institutionalised resistance to policymakers, the chief exhibit being Labor’s failed Tcard project, which fell victim to the resistance of the Rail Tram and Bus Union’s white-collar division in Railcorp.

Railcorp dutifully resisted basic functional timetable apps like TripView, prompting the intervention of former premier Nathan Rees to get the agency to desist from legally hounding app developers. Railcorp claimed its timetables were intellectual property, resulting in some commuters sledging the works should be entered in the Miles Franklin Prize for literary fiction.

The recommendations in the current review range from the obvious need for a “maintenance blitz” to help clear a yawning workload backlog to the stings of no extra money and minimised disruption. One of those will have to give.

One of the big causes of the backlog — and there are several — is classic network sweating, courtesy of a painfully (over)ambitious timetable that tried to create a miraculous compromise between metro-style ‘rock-up-and-go’ frequency and the former 15-minute interval services.

The old heavy rail network was just never designed for that, but the previous government had a shot, Dambuster’s style, just in case it worked.

It didn’t.

The network just choked, the traffic load was too great and there’s simply not enough flex or spare capacity to soak up problems, outages and the many and various faults that occur every day.

One long-term solution, which Labor is yet to definitively support or decry, is duplicating and expanding the rail network via the Sydney Metro, the (mostly) greenfield driverless and heavily automated system that doesn’t need human crews.

As a first-term minority government backed by heavy transport unions, Labor cannot openly support driverless, automated and efficient transit systems. That’s the price of the candidacy ticket.

But the problems don’t just disappear.

One of them is that Sydney’s Trains’ double decker-carriages, as comfortable as they are, have dwell times — that’s the time it takes to load and unload passengers at a station — that are just too long for a rapid frequency system that could dispense with timetables altogether.

Most modern metro systems that have no timetables are also effectively driverless; the two main reasons for drivers at the front are to intervene in situations machines cannot detect and to placate transport unions.

The executive summary of the Walsh report is pretty withering in terms of what Jo Haylen and her premier Chris Minns face.

“TfNSW led the development of the new 2017 timetable. The 2017 timetable was designed to achieve maximum utilisation of the network with expected increasing patronage. However, the tight nature of the timetable created difficulties in maintaining services, restricted access to undertake maintenance and capital works and reduced the capacity for the network to recover from degraded operations,” the report said before kicking to the killer.

“Protected Industrial Actions (PIA) — PIA by rail unions in support of Enterprise Bargaining claims impacted the ability of Sydney Trains to provide services and carry out maintenance programs. Over 500 individual examples of PIA were in place at various times during the bargaining period.”

Perhaps the worst aspect of the Walsh report was the graphic that accompanied the causality of Transport’s many and varied problems that started with the 2017 timetable, or at least when the terms of reference for the timetable started. It’s not pretty for a new minister.

“The Chief Executive Sydney Trains should report directly to the Secretary for Transport, providing stronger focus on rail operations within the TfNSW structure. The Secretary should also consider whether a similar approach is appropriate for the CE of NSW TrainLink,” is a key recommendation, said Lucky Howard Collins.

“The 2017 timetable was necessarily responding to the extreme pressure of increasing patronage and was designed to increase the number of train services to accommodate further projected passenger growth of over 7% per annum.

“With the onset of the COVID pandemic, the anticipated growth in passenger numbers did not eventuate. In fact, customer volumes declined sharply from March 2020 and have still not returned to pre-pandemic levels,” the report observed.

The report concluded that Sydney Trains’ running time KPIs improved when nobody was actually commuting — not quite a real-world solution.

“The 2017 timetable was far too tight to provide resilience following incidents and to give adequate access for maintenance of rail infrastructure. This poor performance was impacted, but not totally explained, by “black swan” events (COVID, bushfires and floods). Network performance is not recovering,” the conclusions state.

Perhaps the worst news for Haylen was the hard data on system problems that were kicked down the road for the final review.

“The [interim] Review has also considered investigation reports from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) and Office of Transport Safety Investigation (OTSI) into safety incidents involving Sydney Trains over the past two years.

“The majority of these reports related to worksite protection incidents. Whilst such incidents have demonstrated an improved trend over the past five years, investigation reports have particularly identified the training and competence of staff undertaking worksite protection roles as being a significant contributor to the incidents. Management of employee training and competency is considered in Section 7 and will be further addressed in the Review’s Final Report.”

In other words, to the political victor go the spoils.

Jo Haylen is probably wondering what she signed up for.

