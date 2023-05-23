Labor MP tells Q+A people can serve their country in the APS

Labor MP Dr Michelle Ananda-Rajah said on Q+A that Labor was “beefing up” the public service, after Greens MP Max Chandler-Mather called for a ban on political donations from the Big Four accounting firms.

“We’re hoping that young Australians will see this as a destination of choice and a career of choice,” Ananda-Rajah said.

“I mean, we’re here serving our country in these roles. You can also serve your country in the Australian Public Service.”

The Labor MP also said the issue with the “shadow public service” was that they were not bound by the same rules within the Public Service Act.

Ananda-Rajah’s remarks followed a claim from Chandler-Mather that the Big Four accounting firms had donated more than $4.2 million to the major parties over the past decade, referring to the PwC confidential tax leak scandal.

“We have a situation where these accounting firms can donate to the major parties of government and then have received billions of dollars in contracts every year,” he said.

“My point is that those donations should be banned.

“Nobody or corporation that has a direct financial interest in the decisions of government like that — where they are literally bidding for contracts — should be able to turn around and donate millions of dollars to the parties who ultimately make that decision.”

Liberal MP Zoe McKenzie interjected to query whether unions also have a financial interest in government.

“They’re not bidding directly for contracts with the government,” Chandler-Mather replied.

Earlier in the program, when asked by host Stan Grant whether the government was looking into PwC contracts, Ananda-Rajah called the confidential tax leak an “egregious breach of trust”.

“The treasurer, Jim Chalmers, has announced that he wants to see a tightening up of the taxation practitioners board immediately,” Ananda-Rajah said.

“But, you know, there’ll be an ongoing investigation now into this, and we are looking closely and how we can tighten up processes.”

The Labor MP added she would not say whether or not the matter should be referred to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), which is due to be operational from July 1, citing the independence of the commissioners.

“[The commissioners] are the ones who decide on what comes forward, it is not up to politicians to say that,” Ananda-Rajah said.

It was Grant’s last show hosting Q+A, citing the racist abuse levelled at him. Grant has said the public broadcaster has not publicly supported him, with ABC managing director David Anderson issuing an apology as reported by Crikey.

