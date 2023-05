Optimist in chief: What motivates VPS commissioner Brigid Monagle

It may be three degrees outside and blowing a gale down Treasury Place but the sun always seems to shine for Brigid Monagle, Victoria’s new public sector commissioner.

Monagle describes herself as an eternal optimist: “Sometimes it annoys people,” she laughs. But Monagle is genuinely pleased to talk up the work of the Victorian public service (VPS) and how much she relishes being their commissioner, having taken up the role on April 3.

“I love it,” Monagle says. “It’s an absolute privilege to do this job. I’m really enjoying it.”