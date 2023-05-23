NSW eyes work health and safety overhaul for practice codes

The NSW government has opened public consultation for five codes of practice in what is being touted as the state’s largest review of workplace safety in decades.

Feedback for the first five of 20 codes up for review will be accepted by Monday, 19 June 2023. These include codes for work near overhead power lines, tunnels under construction, collection of domestic waste, safety in forest harvesting operations, and moving plant on construction sites.

Members of the public can either complete a survey or make their own submission.

In a statement announcing the review, workplace health minister Sophie Cotsis said WHS codes of practice predated modern legislation, and some had not been updated in more than 30 years.

“There is no excuse for putting anyone in harm’s way when they are on the job,” the minister said.

“It is vital employers understand their work health and safety obligations. They have a duty to protect the wellbeing of their employees.

“These codes of practice can help make the complex laws clear and concise,” she said.

This review has been commissioned on the understanding that emerging technologies and evolving industries have also led to codes becoming outdated.

“It is vital employers understand their work health and safety obligations. They have a duty to protect the wellbeing of their employees,” Cotsis said.

WHS codes provide detailed safety and standards information on specific work tasks. They are designed to be practical guides to help achieve health and safety standards created by legislation.

The government wants workers, employers, and industry expert to participate in the public consultation for the WHS practice code review so that meaningful policies can be developed with all interests in mind.

“We want to hear from people on the ground in these industries and get an idea as to what’s working and what’s not,” the minister added.

“We want to hear from all stakeholders and regular working people.”

The government will run consultations for the remaining codes throughout 2023, and has invited people to register for updates on their progress.

READ MORE:

Australia’s carbon reduction mandates greener infrastructure practices