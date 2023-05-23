CPSU Victoria slams Andrews’ mass public service cull

The Community and Public Sector Union has publicly slammed the Dan Andrews Labor government in Victoria for resorting to a mass cull of public service jobs to pay down state debt incurred under COVID, saying the retrenchments defeat the very purpose of borrowing money to save jobs.

As the Victorian public service braces to lose at least 4,000 staff from the frequently raided “back office” to save just $2.1 billion, the public sector union has accused the state’s politicians of putting financial vanity before jobs and services.

“It seems we’ve moved from borrowing to protect jobs to cutting jobs to protect the borrowings,” CPSU Victoria state secretary Karen Batt said.

“Every year, every Budget builds in forward estimates and there’s no reason this time to cut so heavily in this manufactured time frame except to fiddle the forwards in a cynical political exercise.”

Batt warned the cuts will lead to a deterioration in services that will ultimately be felt on the frontline where staff were likely to cop it from the public.

“I want to apologise in advance to all Victorians and say that under this government’s Budget and without enough staff we will not be in a position to achieve the quality nor time responsiveness on services Victorians should expect,” Batt said.

“I ask that you please respect the public sector worker and share their frustration and direct your frustration at those responsible, your government MP.”

The CPSU Victoria chief said the Andrews government needed to remember people were needed to deliver services, including the ones spelled out in the Budget.

“Every announcement today, every funding initiative, requires public sector/public service personnel to deliver these services. The government seems to have forgotten this key ingredient with this Budget,” Batt said.

“If their desire is quality services for Victorians, then the Budget cuts are counterproductive to achieving this desire.”

